MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Investigations into three burglaries in McCracken County led to the arrests of five residents on drug charges. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the first burglary reported was on Monday, June 27 at a home on the 600 block of Milliken Road. The homeowner told deputies that they came home and found a man inside their home. The man then ran away. Deputies said a search revealed a handgun had been stolen.

5 DAYS AGO