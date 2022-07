FRANKFORT - During his Team Kentucky Update last Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear noted having received numerous inquiries from SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) recipients about the recent reduction in their benefits. During the 2021 fiscal year, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS), 283,659 Kentucky households received SNAP benefits; those funds infused $1,454,099,128 into the state economy through the 4,336 SNAP retailers across the commonwealth.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO