A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested in connection with a crash that killed a 7-year-old boy who had been walking in a Long Beach crosswalk with his father.The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Lakewood Boulevard and 23rd Street in Long Beach. Officers arrived to find the Gabriel Garate in the roadway suffering from critical injuries and called in Long Beach Fire, which pronounced the boy dead at the scene.A preliminary investigation into the crash determined a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck was driving westbound on 23rd Street and making a left turn to...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO