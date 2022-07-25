ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, July 25, 2022

By Katie Windham
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

Today is... National Wine and Cheese Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

40 days

Did You Notice?

  • Alabama golfer Tyler Lipscomb finished in second at the Southeastern Amateur in Columbus, Georgia.
  • Former Alabama basketball player Collin Sexton continues to go through restricted free agency in Cleveland with a reported $40 million contract from the Cavaliers.
  • Former Alabama baseball commit Walter Ford has officially signed his MLB contract with the Seattle Mariners after getting drafted in the second round last week.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 25, 1910: LeGrant Scott, who played baseball for the Crimson Tide, was an outfielder for the 1939 Philadelphia Phillies and a professional manager and scout, was born in Cleveland.

July 25, 1930: With Wallace Wade having already made the decision to leave at the end of the season and become the head coach at Duke, Alabama announced it had hired Georgia associate coach Frank Thomas to be his replacement effective Jan. 1, 1931.

July 25, 2001: Bryce Young, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2021, was born in Philadelphia.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

“Bingo — That’s a goodie!” — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant describing big hits during his TV show

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments / 0

BamaCentral

