Local golfers set for Kentucky Open

Stephen Warren follows his shot after teeing off during the Kentucky Open qualifier on June 25 at The Country Club of Owensboro. Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer

A group of Owensboro-area golfers will be part of the 96 amateurs and 60 professionals looking to capture the 103rd Kentucky Open Championship crown when the tournament begins Tuesday at Persimmon Ridge Golf Club in Louisville.

A trio of former Owensboro Catholic High School standouts in Hayden Warren, Stephen Warren and Jakob Wellman highlight the local field, which also includes former Muhlenberg County High School standout Connor Coombs and former Ohio County High School star Trey Lewis.