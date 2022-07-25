ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Highlights from the World Championships in Eugene

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaltM_0grZg7Bj00
Sport

The World Championships finished in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday with Great Britain winning seven medals.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the stories after the championships in America.

Hudson-Smith’s bravery

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29PJVU_0grZg7Bj00
Hudson-Smith had been battling with injuries and mental health issues (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

No-one expected Matt Hudson-Smith to reveal his suicide attempt as he spoke just minutes after being presented with his 400m bronze medal.

The 27-year-old has endured a three-year injury nightmare where he racked up medical bills and lost sponsors and he showed courage to talk about his problems.

His medal on Friday night at Hayward Field proves he can compete at the top and he is in a much better place on and off the track.

Wightman’s wonder

Jake Wightman’s shock 1500m gold was one of the biggest feel-good stories of the championships.

The 28-year-old was not expected to topple Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen but outkicked him at 200m to win in style.

That he did it in front of coach and dad Geoff – who was commentating inside Hayward Field – and mum Susan captured the world’s imagination.

Swift Shericka

Shericka Jackson is the fastest woman in the world over 200m after winning gold in Eugene.

Her time of 21.45 seconds is only bettered by Florence Griffiths-Joyner’s 21.34 seconds from 1988, the legality of which has been questioned by many.

Both of her long-standing records are under threat with Griffith-Joyner having run the 100m in 10.49 seconds in 1988.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce came second behind Jackson in the 200m after winning the 100m – her fifth world title in the distance – in a championship record of 10.67 seconds.

McLaughlin’s magic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0khsrC_0grZg7Bj00
McLaughlin celebrates her gold and world record (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)

There was no doubt Sydney McLaughlin was a superstar before the championships but the 22-year-old cemented her legacy in Oregon.

She shattered her own world record to lower the 400m hurdle mark to 50.68 seconds – the fourth time she has broken the record in 13 months – to win gold.

Afterwards she insisted she could go even faster, despite having obliterated the field on Friday in Eugene.

Hodgkinson hope

Keely Hodgkinson can be the golden girl of athletics in Britain even after missing out on 800m glory.

She may have taken silver, beaten by the USA’s Athing Mu who also pipped her to Olympic gold in Tokyo last year, but her star continues to rise.

With Dina Asher-Smith an injury doubt for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Hodgkinson can emerge from a summer – which also includes the European Championships – as the face of British athletics.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Birmingham 2022 to get under way with Commonwealth Games opening ceremony

The 22nd Commonwealth Games will start in Birmingham later on Thursday. The opening ceremony begins at 8pm at the Alexander Stadium and will be attended by the Prince of Wales. It comes almost 10 years to the day since the critically-acclaimed opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics. Over the...
SPORTS
newschain

Adele Nicoll hopes to complete unique double at Commonwealth Games

Welsh shot putter Adele Nicoll is hoping to celebrate competing at the Winter Olympics and Commonwealth Games in the same year with a medal at Birmingham 2022. Just over five months ago Nicoll was part of the Great Britain bobsleigh team at the Winter Olympics, having lost around 16 kilogrammes to secure a place at Beijing.
SPORTS
newschain

Eboni Usoro-Brown: England welcome increased expectations ahead of title defence

Gold medals and more yoghurt are foremost in the mind of England netball veteran Eboni Usoro-Brown as the host nation prepare to begin the defence of their Commonwealth Games title against Trinidad and Tobago in Birmingham on Friday. Usoro-Brown, who was integral to her team’s dramatic final triumph over Australia...
SPORTS
newschain

Doctors can stop providing life-support treatment to 12-year-old Archie

Doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment to a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage three months ago, appeal judges have ruled. Three judges delivered a ruling on Monday at a Court of Appeal hearing in London about what moves were in...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
newschain

Two killed and five injured in shooting at Los Angeles park

Two people were killed and at least five others were injured after gunfire erupted on Sunday at a Los Angeles park where a car show was being held. The LA Police Department said the shooting occurred around 3.50pm at Peck Park in LA’s San Pedro neighbourhood. At the time,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newschain

Diver Tom Daley among athletes carrying Commonwealth Games baton

Diver Tom Daley is among the famous athletes carrying the Queen’s Baton ahead of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. The Olympic gold medallist, 28, will join gymnast Max Whitlock and boxer Galal Yafai as official Batonbearers during the opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium on Thursday. British Paralympian and...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Athing Mu
Person
Jake Wightman
Person
Sydney Mclaughlin
newschain

British man takes a dip to celebrate Lionesses’ win as Swedish family watch on

A British man watching the Lionesses’ semi-final match with his Swedish wife celebrated the win by jumping into a swimming pool. Damion Potter, 47, watched the match with his wife Susanna, three children – Elliot, 18, Zackary, 17, and 14-year-old Maya – and his wife’s extended family in Jonkoping, Sweden – and a bet was made in which the person supporting the losing team had to face a wet punishment.
SPORTS
newschain

Moeen Ali claims bragging rights after rapid half-century against South Africa

Moeen Ali was pleased to claim bragging rights in the England dressing room, setting a new record with his country’s fastest ever fifty in Twenty20 cricket. Moeen brought up his half-century in just 16 balls in the Vitality Series opener against South Africa, a 41-run home win, beating team-mate Liam Livingstone’s year-old record by a single delivery.
SPORTS
newschain

England aiming to break semi-final curse against Sweden at Bramall Lane

England will aim to break their semi-final curse when they face Sweden at Bramall Lane on Tuesday for a place in the Women’s Euro final. The hosts progressed to the last four with a hard-fought extra-time victory over Spain last week, while Sweden beat Belgium 1-0. Here, the PA...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Great Britain#Commonwealth Games#Fifth World
newschain

Why captain Leah Williamson is England’s Paolo Maldini

England’s Leah Williamson has won the ball more often than any other player at Euro 2022 despite not making a single tackle, according to UEFA’s official statistics. Williamson has 46 ball recoveries to her name and zero tackles. The next-most successful ball winner is France’s Sakina Karchaoui with 42 recoveries, followed by Spain’s Mapi Leon with 39.
UEFA
newschain

UK imposes further sanctions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Russian ministers, officials and members of influential families linked to the Kremlin are among those hit with sanctions in the latest wave of action prompted by Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Moscow’s justice minister Konstantin Chuychenko and his deputy Oleg Sviridenko were hit with a travel ban and asset...
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Alexandra Popp propels Germany into Wembley showdown with Euro hosts England

Alexandra Popp’s vital brace helped Germany defeat France 2-1 in Milton Keynes to book a place in Sunday’s final against hosts England. The Germans held their nerve to see off Les Bleus, with Svena Huth claiming two assists in another pulsating contest. Eight-time European champions Germany can push...
SPORTS
newschain

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula One

Sebastian Vettel has announced he is retiring from Formula One at the end of the season. The 35-year-old will bring the curtain down on a career which yielded four world championships and 53 wins. Vettel, who started his F1 career midway through the 2007 season and enjoyed his best years...
MOTORSPORTS
newschain

Bernard Gallacher fears Greg Norman is not the man for compromise with LIV Golf

Former captain Bernard Gallacher believes LIV Golf is undermining the Ryder Cup and fears the organisation’s “confrontational” CEO Greg Norman is not the man to broker any potential compromise with the established tours. Players who have resigned from the PGA Tour to join LIV Golf will not...
GOLF
newschain

Plans being made to replace Tour de Yorkshire with new-look event in the region

The Tour de Yorkshire will not return in its previous form after a breakdown in negotiations, but plans have been announced to launch a new-look event from 2024. Talks between Silicon Dales, which bought the rights to the race after the collapse of Welcome To Yorkshire, and Tour de France owner the Amaury Sports Organisation failed to find an agreement for the return of the event which last ran in 2019.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy