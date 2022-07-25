ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott, AZ

'Naked and Afraid' series contestant dies at age 35

By Taiyler Simone Mitchell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F92hy_0grZfMNa00
In this photo, illustration the logo of Warner Bros is displayed on computer screen and the logo of Discovery is displayed on phone screen in front of it in Ankara, Turkey on April 12, 2022. Media giants, WarnerMedia and Discovery, run the combined company, Warner Bros. Discovery Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • A two-time contestant on Discovery's "Naked and Afraid" passed away on July 17.
  • 35-year-old Melanie Rauscher was found dead while dogsitting in Prescott, Arizona.
  • Her cause of death is unknown.

A contestant on the "Naked and Afraid" franchise series, 35-year-old Melanie Rauscher, was found dead on July 17 while dogsitting, TMZ reported.

The tabloid reported the owners of the dog found her dead in their Prescott, Arizona, home beside several cans of compressed air. Her cause of death remains unknown.

She was cast on both "Naked and Afraid" in 2017 and "Naked and Afraid XL," a 2018 spinoff of the original show that aired on the Discovery Channel.

Jeremy McCaa, also a contestant in both shows and a friend of Rauscher, told PEOPLE: "We just clicked from the moment we met. She was like the sister I never had; our relationship became like siblings and we shared a special bond."

"She always put other people before herself. She was really well loved in the 'Naked and Afraid' community. Everyone will miss her," he added.

An obituary for Rauscher said that she was part of the US Navy aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt CVN-17 during the Iraq War and most recently worked at the Prescott VA Medical Center.

The obituary added: "Melanie's boisterous laugh will echo in the hearts and minds of her loved ones forever."

The obituary notes that donations can be sent to the PTSD Foundation of America, "an organization for which Melanie had a deep devotion," instead of sending flowers to her loved ones.

Police did not mention foul play or drug use in her death, according to Deadline.

Medical News Today reported in May 2022 that "some individuals inhale the gas from air dusters to get a feeling of euphoria." But, they added, "This can lead to serious side effects, including death."

The Prescott Police Department and the Discovery Channel did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

American Pickers’ Frank Fritz’s Condition Prior to Stroke Revealed in Horrifying 911 Call

We’re learning more details behind Frank Fritz’s health. As we previously reported, the “American Pickers” star was hospitalized after suffering a stroke. According to outlets, paramedics arrived at Frank Fritz’s home after his friend placed a 911 call. Once there, they found him “sprawled out on the floor.” Per reports from The Sun, Fritz’s friend made the harrowing phone call over a week ago after Fritz had health complications at his Iowa home.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Gang of killer monkeys 'throw baby off a roof'

A four-month-old baby has died after being thrown off the roof of a three-story house in Bareilly, India, according to reports. Nirdesh Upadhyay, a resident of Dunka village in Bareilly told NDTV that he and his wife were walking outside on their terrace with their infant son when a pack of monkeys suddenly jumped onto their roof on Friday.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Entertainment
Prescott, AZ
Obituaries
State
Arizona State
Arizona State
Arizona Obituaries
City
Prescott, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Tourists Come Face To Face With Absolute UNIT Of A Brown Bear In Alaska

You couldn’t pay me enough to money to get this close to a live brown bear in the wild. I have no idea how everyone in this video is staying so calm, and even more miraculously, not completely shitting their pants. I would have been shaking and screaming, just dying to run away… and yet, they all just stood there like the situation unfolding was totally casual.
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Naked And Afraid#Us Navy#Tmz#The Discovery Channel
Lefty Graves

Nearly 70-year-old man still afraid of monsters

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Working with the elderly has been an immense delight in my life. I am always learning something new; sometimes, they confide secrets with me that help ease their minds as they age into their golden years. This is one such secret.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
PTSD
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Insider

Insider

503K+
Followers
31K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy