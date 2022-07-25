Peshtigo students visit Washington DC

Peshtigo eighth-grade students recently completed a trip to Washington D.C. They visited a multitude of historic sites, including Arlington National Cemetery. Special to the EagleHerald

PESHTIGO—Peshtigo eighth-grade students and parents recently had an opportunity to visit our capital in Washington, D.C.

“This year’s trip was an overwhelming success. Having teachers Cari Sieracki and Julie Nelson, and a wonderful group of parents and students, made all the difference,” said teacher Sam Zuehls. “In addition, the experience and support of the tour company we hired really executed our travels well and filled our days to the brim.”

Seventy-eight students, parents, grandparents and teachers toured D.C. for three days.

“I was very proud of how respectful the kids were,” said grandmother and nurse Cathy Joy. She also enjoyed “seeing our kids so proud to wear their new U.S.A. hats, shirts, and sunglasses.”

The students learned more about the founding period of the United States. They toured the National Archives, where they stood inches from the U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights.

“It was so moving to see the actual documents,” said parent Jodi Swiatnicki. Student Eden Behnke was moved by standing out in front of the White House.

“It was an incredibly cool feeling to be able to stand in front of this important home and meeting place for so many important American presidents,” Zuehls said.

Students also toured President George Washington’s estate, Mount Vernon. Students were able to tour his house and farm.

“Many people know of our first president as a war hero and a great leader, but many don’t know that he was also an innovator and entrepreneur,” Zuehls said. “He experimented with new strains of crops and practiced crop rotation on his plantation paving the way for many agricultural advancements at the time. Being able to tour the president’s house where so many people important to our founding period stayed was a wonderful experience. An added treat was to get a photo standing with my son in Washington’s house, with the key to the French Bastille prison in our photo’s background.”

Marquis de Lafayette gave this key from the prison to President Washington as a gift of thanks for our American Revolution inspiring the French Revolution, Zuehls said.

Many hours of the trip were dedicated to museum exploration. The group explored three museums—the Smithsonian Natural History Museum, the Smithsonian American History Museum and the Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Student Emma Raygo noted how she loved seeing Ancient Egyptian artifacts at the Smithsonian. Student Abigail Graf also found the Smithsonian the most fascinating. The Holocaust Musuem experience was powerful as well.

Based on student responses, “they seemed to have a higher degree of understanding of the Holocaust,” Joy noted.

Students also learned about other pivotal American leaders. They learned more about Abraham Lincoln by touring Ford’s Theater, where Lincoln was assassinated, and later visited the Lincoln Memorial. In addition, students visited the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial and the Jefferson Memorial.

“I liked the Jefferson Memorial,” student Henry Zuehls shared, “his quotes up on the walls were very clever.”

One of the trip’s highlights was Arlington Cemetery. Participants learned about the history and design of Arlington Cemetery. Parent Jeff Behnke was moved seeing President Kennedy’s grave marker. Students were able to witness the changing of the guard and the wreath ceremonies at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Parent Carrie Graf said that “witnessing the changing of the guard and the Unknown Soldier monument was very inspiring.”

Besides Arlington, some of the most moving exhibits would be monuments to veterans who have sacrificed so much for the freedom of our country. Students saw monuments to each branch of service, including the newer Air Force monument and the infamous Marine Corps monument to Iwo Jima, which Jeff Behnke was especially impressed by. The World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War Memorials are very powerful. His son, Eden, found the Vietnam Veterans Memorial “stunning.”

Why do teachers like Zuehls, Sieracki and Nelson chaperone trips like this to Washington, D.C.?

“We teach because we care about children and we want to help our community. We care deeply.” Zuehls adds, “I care deeply about the generations that have gone before us to make our world a better place. One cannot tour the places we toured in Washington, D.C. and not be moved.”

“I hope that the students who join us develop a deeper sense of wonder and gratitude for our democracy. I care deeply about our veterans. Touring Arlington and standing in front of the monuments to our soldiers who died and families have suffered had me in tears.” Zuehls said. “It caused me to think more about people close to me who have served and suffered because of their sacrifice. I want my students to feel a greater sense of what it means to be an American and what it means to care about one’s country and fellow citizens. I want my students to care more and take the torch passed to me, and keep it lit for the next generation.

“Touring D.C. isn’t just about seeing things that are ancient or big or artistic and educational as much as it’s about developing a deeper feeling about what it means to be a citizen, and about working hard and fighting to help improve the lives of others. It’s in helping others that we enrich and deepen our own lives.”

Editor’s Note: This article was submitted by the Peshtigo School District.