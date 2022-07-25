ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Chihuahuas lose in extra innings 11-10 to Aces

By El Paso Chihuahuas
 3 days ago

Seth Beer’s bases loaded walk in the bottom of the 10 th inning gave the Reno Aces an 11-10 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Sunday. Reno won all three games of the series, marking the first time the Chihuahuas were swept in a series this season.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Jose Azocar had two singles and two walks, reaching base four times for the second consecutive game. San Diego Padre Wil Myers went 2-for-5 with a double on MLB injury rehab Sunday, collecting the first extra-base hit of his El Paso rehab stint. The Chihuahuas used 10 pitchers in the game to set a team record.

El Paso’s C.J. Hinojosa’s single in the eighth inning Sunday moved his hitting streak to nine games. The Chihuahuas are now 2-4 in extra-inning games this season, while Reno moved to 4-3 in extras. The Aces have won 11 of their last 12 games. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 10, Aces 11 (Final Score) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (52-41), Reno (52-41)

Next Game: Tuesday at 1:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso TBA vs. Tacoma RHP Konner Wade (3-3, 5.62). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com .

