How well do you know Ramsay Street? It’s the ultimate Neighbours quiz!

By Scott Bryan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

    Scott Robinson and Charlene Mitchell’s wedding was watched by 20 million people in the United Kingdom. But what song did she walk down the aisle to?

    1. Take My Breath Away – Berlin

    2. Suddenly – Angry Anderson

    3. Especially For You – Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan

  2. Who gave birth without removing her tights?

    1. Izzy Hoyland

    2. Daphne Clarke

    3. Beverly Marshall

  3. Who went on a cruise and never returned?

    1. Marlene Kratz

    2. Therese Willi

    3. Libby Kennedy

  4. Who was considered ‘plain’ but then was considered stunning simply by taking off her glasses?

    1. Jane Harris

    2. Julie Martin

    3. Helen Daniels

  5. Mrs Mangel was once painted in a portrait she described as “hideous,” in which she had an extremely long neck. Who painted it?

    1. Helen Daniels

    2. Madge Mitchell

    3. Zoe Davis

  6. In 2002, who slipped on some milk, banged their head, experienced amnesia and for several weeks thought they were a teenager again?

    1. Susan Kennedy

    2. Steph Sculley

    3. Sheila Canning

    What did Lou Carpenter say to help break Harold Bishop’s amnesia, after he was swept out to sea several years earlier?

    1. "Jelly Belly"

    2. "Tuba"

    3. "Sausages"

  8. Who accidentally drove their car off a cliff and (somehow) into the middle of the sea, with their partner in the passenger seat, mere moments after their wedding?

    1. Toadie Rebecchi

    2. Lou Carpenter

    3. Harold Bishop

  9. Toadie’s first wedding was a catastrophe. He then fell in love with Sonya Mitchell and another disaster took place at their wedding. What?

    1. The wedding venue blew up

    2. Sonya fell into a sinkhole

    3. Toadie accidentally drove his car off a cliff again.

  10. Which character called off their wedding as his bride was walking down the aisle because he had found God and wanted to become a priest?

    1. Drew Kirk

    2. Mark Gottlieb

    3. Harold Bishop

    Karl Kennedy has been known for having affairs, constantly breaking Susan’s heart. But who did he not have an affair with?

    1. Izzy Holland

    2. Jane Harris

    3. Sarah Beaumont

  12. In 2007, which character had a brain tumour, and started having conversations with an imaginary teenager called Fox that only they could see?

    1. Doug Willis

    2. Lou Carpenter

    3. Paul Robinson

  13. Which character was recast mid-way through a disaster, so they disappeared underwater in a school rafting accident in one episode, then was fine, well and somebody else entirely in the next episode?

    1. Libby Kennedy

    2. Cheryl Stark

    3. Declan Napier

    In which year did Toadfish have his iconic mullet shaved off by Lou Carpenter in front of an excited crowd?

    1. 1999

    2. 2009

    3. 2019

  15. Neighbours had a plane bomb crash, which resulted in the deaths of several members of Harold’s family (David, Serena and Liljana). Who did Harold attempt to strangle because he thought he was responsible?

    1. Karl Kennedy

    2. Paul Robinson

    3. Lou Carpenter

  16. After the plane crash, which character was presumed dead but then turned up at their own memorial?

    1. Boyd Hoyland

    2. Sky Mangel

    3. Dylan Timmins

  17. After the will they, won’t they relationship between Drew Kirk and Libby Kennedy, how did Drew unexpectedly die?

    1. He fell off a horse

    2. He got bitten by a spider

    3. He got swallowed by a snake

  18. In a special London episode, Karl and Susan Kennedy got married on a boat on the Thames, only to be interrupted by Izzy giving birth to Karl’s baby. Neil Morrissey (yes, really) officiated the wedding, but which two celebrities witnessed it?

    1. Sinitta and Jonathan Coleman

    2. Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Amanda Holden

    3. Lizo Mzimba and Hugh Laurie

  19. Who pretended to be naturists to secure some business for a client? This led to a nude business meeting in their home, interrupted by Karl Kennedy trying to find a missing winning scratchcard, who then stripped off to keep up the lie.

    1. Toadfish Rebecchi and Sonya Rebecchi

    2. Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka

    3. Madge Ramsay and Harold Bishop

    Ask any Neighbours fan to name the most surreal moment of Neighbours, and they would probably say Bouncer’s Dream, a 1991 episode where you could see inside the dog’s mind. But what was Bouncer dreaming about?

    1. Marrying the border collie Rosie next door

    2. Scott and Charlene’s wedding

    3. The episode of Neighbours we were watching, implying that the entire show is actually a figment of the soap dog’s imagination.

  21. Which character was kidnapped by Ecuadorian rebels after their son was jailed in the country, then had an affair with one of her captors?

    1. Cheryl Stark

    2. Trixie Tucker

    3. Kathy Carpenter

  22. Who became the first LGBTQ+ couple to marry on Neighbours, just months after Australia legalised gay marriage?

    1. Chris Pappas and Aidan Foster

    2. Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka

    3. Sky Mangel and Lana Crawford

  23. In 2013, which character caused serious damage to their eyesight by staring at the sun during the total eclipse, after their dog ran away with the safety glasses?

    1. Mark Branning

    2. Kyle Canning

    3. Oscar Manning

  24. Dee Bliss came back from the dead after claiming to have amnesia (this is a trend in Neighbours.) But there was another unexpected twist. What was it?

    1. Dee had no recollection of her own wedding to Toadie, and when asked, did not want to marry him

    2. Dee faked her own death because she was a wanted fugitive, and had actually been living in a cave the entire time

    3. Dee was “fake Dee,” a lookalike who was trying to con someone else out of their savings. Then the actual Dee came back and had a fight with Fake Dee

  25. Which Neighbours character invented a fashion item called a “shrugalero,” which looks like a scarf you wear around your shoulders?

    1. Michelle Kim

    2. Donna Freedman

    3. Susan Kennedy

  26. In 2011, which footballer was quoted by Andrew Robinson as being “one of the greatest soccer players in the world”? This surprised some viewers because he very much wasn’t

    1. Francis Jeffers

    2. Milan Jovanović

    3. David Seaman

  27. Which character briefly became a nun after selling her relative’s baby? It was criticised by some fans as being rather unrealistic

    1. Carmella Cammeniti

    2. Michelle Scully

    3. Susan Kennedy

  28. Who notably died of a brain aneurysm, only to come back as a zombie in a Halloween web special in 2014?

    1. Libby Kennedy

    2. Izzy Hoyland

    3. Stingray Timmins

  29. In 2015, which character had sex with a Catholic priest in the middle of a hot air balloon disaster? (Karl Kennedy then drilled into the brain of one of the victims while drunk.)

    1. Paige Smith

    2. Piper Willis

    3. Jacka Hills

  30. Who is the only character who has been on the soap from the start?

    1. Paul Robinson

    2. Susan Kennedy

    3. Toadfish Rebecchi

1:B, 2:B, 3:A, 4:A, 5:A, 6:A, 7:A, 8:A, 9:A, 10:B, 11:B, 12:C, 13:A, 14:A, 15:B, 16:C, 17:A, 18:A, 19:A, 20:A, 21:A, 22:B, 23:B, 24:C, 25:B, 26:B, 27:A, 28:C, 29:A, 30:A

  1. 0 and above.

    Congratulations!

Community Policy