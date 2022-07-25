How well do you know Ramsay Street? It’s the ultimate Neighbours quiz!

Related
TV tonight: see Elle Fanning’s Emmy-nominated turn as Catherine the Great
Season two of The Great sees the return of Fanning and Nicholas Hoult. Plus: the BBC brings back Sartre’s The Roads to Freedom. Here’s what to watch this evening
Reader, I married one – and moved there. How Neighbours gave me a deep Australian kink
To a teenager in Lincolnshire, Erinsborough seemed like a wonderful, bright and sexy place – and it opened up the world to me
Neighbours finale recap – last episode an emotional toast to the end of the Erinsborough era
Past Ramsay Street stars reunite with present cast to end the show the way it began: not with a massive explosion, but with a heartfelt celebration of community
Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?
They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process
Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
Woman on Florida boat gored by 100lb sailfish that jumped from water
Katherine Perkins, 73, taken to hospital after attack by sailfish, which moved so fast Perkins did not have time to react
Mike Pence’s ex-chief of staff testifies to grand jury investigating January 6
Appearance of Marc Short indicates justice department has penetrated inner circle of Trump White House in its criminal inquiry
David Warner obituary
Stage and screen actor hailed for his 1965 Hamlet at the RSC who went on to have a distinguished film and TV career
Judge blocks Georgia DA from investigating ‘fake elector’ in setback for Trump inquiry – as it happened
Judge’s decision considered a complication in inquiry widely seen as one of the best chances of holding Trump liable for his ‘big lie’
British tourist, 21, killed by helicopter blade in Greece
Three arrested after Jack Fenton hit by rear rotor while reportedly trying to take a selfie at heliport in Athens
Don’t flush water down the toilet
Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
‘Desecration’: Biden administration to expand walls at historic border meeting point
For half a century, families living on both sides of the border have reunited at Friendship Park. Now 30ft walls threaten the experience
Ghislaine Maxwell moved to low-security prison in Florida
Disgraced socialite serving 20-year sentence for procuring teenage girls for Jeffrey Epstein to abuse
Cruise passengers shuttled into Venice by motor boat to dodge big ships ban
A cruise company has circumvented a ban on its ships entering the Venice lagoon by shuttling passengers into the famous city centre on small motor boats. Norwegian Gem, a vessel of just under 300 metres long and owned by Norwegian Cruise, anchored outside the Venice Lido early on Saturday morning. It then launched several motor boats which between them dropped about 1,500 passengers off in St Mark’s Square before picking them up again in the evening.
More human remains found at Lake Mead as water levels shrink
Various grim discoveries have been made at the drought-stricken Nevada reservoir, including a body in a barrel
The most crushing thing about getting Covid so late? Knowing I’m not a medical marvel | Andy Welch
Until last week, I was one of the 15% of people who had never had Covid. Now, like many in this new wave, I’ve succumbed, says journalist Andy Welch
Trump speaks in Washington DC for first visit since leaving office – as it happened
Ex-president addresses conservative summit while Pence digs at Trump over 2020 election lie – follow all the latest news
Afghanistan is facing a climate calamity – it’s time the world took notice | Shadi Khan Saif
The country has been out of the spotlight since US forces left but environmental disasters and the threat of another food crisis should be front-page news
My relatives and I had been in the pub for hours. Then two strangers were unlucky enough to join us … | Zoe Williams
Jim and his partner were looking forward to a quiet night out. What they got was a scene out of a sci-fi dystopia, writes Zoe Williams
Democrats introduce bill requiring term limits for US supreme court justices
US House Democrats have introduced a bill to establish term limits for supreme court justices, after an unprecedented term in which the highest court produced a series of deeply conservative rulings upending American law. In June, a court dominated 6-3 by Republican appointees overturned the right to abortion. It also...
