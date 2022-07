State Senator Page Walley (R-Bolivar) encouraged citizens to take advantage of Tennessee’s new and traditional upcoming sales tax holidays. Consistent with state lawmakers’ record of cutting taxes, this year the General Assembly approved a new sales tax holiday to eliminate the tax on groceries for the entire month of August. Lawmakers also continued Tennessee’s annual sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers, which will begin Friday, July 29, and run through Sunday, July 31. These tax cuts add to over $2 billion cut in taxes by Tennessee lawmakers since 2011.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO