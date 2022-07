Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-28 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions. Target Area: Northern Erie; Southern Erie BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions expected. * WHERE...Beaches of Erie county. * WHEN...From 11 AM EDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 HOURS AGO