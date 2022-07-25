ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Columbia Teams With Madhappy for Outdoor Capsule

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Being outdoors is good for mental health so it’s not a stretch that Madhappy, a brand centered around building optimism, is partnering with one of the outdoor industry’s leaders: Columbia Sportswear .

Madhappy’s Summer Outdoors Collection features a number of products that incorporate Columbia’s high-performance technology, from waterproofing to stain resistance. These include the Bugaboo Jacket, a three-in-one shell-and-liner combination; the Riptide Wind Jacket, a packable garment made from 100 percent recycled nylon body and metal sheen fabric accents, and the Riptide Short that is made from 100 percent recycled ripstock.

More from WWD

In addition to the products created with Columbia, the Madhappy Outdoor collection features a fleece hoodie, sweatpant and short as well as heavy jersey tees that feature a variety of phrases that address the outdoors and mental wellness including: “A Place That’s Everywhere,” “Outside In,” “Find Peace in Nature” and “Find Balance in Nature.”

“Among the constant noise of the internet, social media and societal conversation — the outdoors serves as a place of solace for all of humankind,” said Madhappy cofounder Mason Spector. “It’s one of the only things in this life that unites every individual living thing. We all share the same outside. The outdoors preceded us as humans, and will ultimately succeed us. That idea alone cements the power of the outdoors.”

Joe Boyle, president of Columbia, agrees that spending more time in nature can “provide incredible benefits. This inspirational collaboration with Madhappy helps to celebrate that spirit and we hope it draws more people to the outdoors where they can thrive.”

Retail prices are $95 for the Riptide short, $175 for the Riptide jacket and $225 for the Bugaboo. The collection is being sold through Madhappy’s Instagram page.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Dior Teams With Lucibel for LED Beauty Mask

MASK UP: Dior has partnered exclusively with French innovation lighting company Lucibel to use and commercialize LED mask technology. Designer Olivier Lapidus worked with Lucibel to create the beauty mask. He had for many years focused on innovative textiles, especially light-related fabrics. In 1999, Lapidus sent down a fashion runway what he billed to be the first “luminous dress,” created with a specially woven jacquard and optical fiber technology.
BUSINESS
WWD

First Look at Babenzien’s Inaugural Collection for J. Crew

Brendon Babenzien didn’t reinvent the wheel — he just polished it up a bit. Babenzien, who was named men’s creative director of J. Crew last May, has unveiled his first collection for the retailer, which will hit stores for fall. The collection plays with the brand’s preppy heritage, updating it for the current consumer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Robb Report

5 Independent Fragrance Brands That’ll Make You Smell Amazing

If you don’t want to smell like every other guy on the street, one of the best things you can do is put on a scent from an independent fragrance brand. These brands aren’t restricted by shareholder input or an extensive C-suite. Instead, they can let their creativity shine through every spritz. Above, Robb Report‘s senior editor Justin Fenner offers a deep dive on the indie (and indie-ish) fragrances he can’t stop wearing right now—but you can dive into them for yourself below.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Boyle
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

It's no secret that Americans love a good steak and it's also no secret that most of them know how to prepare one at home. However, we all like it to go to a nice restaurant from time to time and enjoy quality time with our loved ones. And that's what this article is all about - four great steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit next time you are in the area.
FLORIDA STATE
E! News

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Fall Must-Have Styles Starting at $10

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
SHOPPING
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. A number of beauty brands are expanding their array of products for the summer. Bestselling lines such as Nudestix are adding to their range of blushes, while ColourPop Cosmetics is launching new lip products, including lipsticks in collaboration with Disney. Additionally, TikTok-viral sensation Youth to the People launched another moisturizing cream.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Celebrity beauty brands are also expanding their lines. DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra, for one, launched an Eye Play...
MAKEUP
L. Cane

10 Castle-Like Structures in Florida

MarkWalters at English Wikipedia, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When one thinks of visiting castles, a trip to Europe may come to mind. After all, Europe has over 10,000 medieval castles. According to Castle Tourist, you'll only find around 145 castles in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoors#Columbia Sportswear#Capsule#Mental Health#The Riptide Wind Jacket
WWD

5 Models Bringing More Diversity to Fashion’s Runways

Click here to read the full article. Season by season, more models of diverse ethnicities, sizes, ages and abilities, among other things that set them apart from what has long been fashion’s standard, appear on fashion runways. From beloved newer labels like Hanifa, to fashion editorials and storied maisons like Valentino, all are casting a wider net when it comes to who debuts the newest creations for the consuming public.More from WWDAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the Runway Here,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Shinola Debuts First Sailing Watch

Click here to read the full article. Inspired by the Mackinac Race, Shinola has debuted its first sailing watch. Called the Mackinac Yacht Watch, the style features a 40-mm square stainless-steel case with an exhibition case back window that reveals the automatic SW511.bhc movement inside. A bright canary yellow dial pops with orange and red details, and contrasts with the three-tone blue yacht timer sub. The automatic chronograph is a regatta timer, making the watch specifically designed for competitive recreational sailing.More from WWDFashion's Take on HotelsMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the BrandLeisure Time: Las Vegas Jewelry Shows Preview The watch debut...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Heat Waves Blister Textile Supply Chain Workers, These Tech Investments Could Help: Short Takes

Click here to read the full article. Extreme Heat: Heat waves are just one compounding threat in the climate crisis, and textile supply chains are ill-prepared. As major cities need heat action plans and climate technology solutions, so do employers — regardless of workers’ perceived exposure — argues ESG research and advisory firm Verdantix.More from WWDMade in GermanyMaria McManus Winter 2021 CollectionPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop Collection Bill Pennington, research director, environment, health and safety at Verdantix, told WWD that textile workers are among those with greater risk. “Textile workers typically face high risk of safety incidents, especially in markets like...
ENVIRONMENT
WWD

Report Reveals Moderating Inflation, But Economic Headwinds Persist

In the latest report from Cowen & Co.’s Bill Bird, the analyst compiled reports from across the firm to offer a higher-level perspective on what’s going on in the world of business and the consumer. While there are improvements, the overall picture is pretty dim. In the report,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide

The Perfect Day in Historic Pass-a-Grille

Located at the southern end of St. Pete beach is a small gem of a waterfront town known as Pass-a-Grille. With its quaint laid-back vibe, Pass-a-Grille offers beautiful sugar sand beaches and pristine ocean waves, as well as local retailers and restaurants. Less than an hour from Tampa, it is easy to have a perfect day here.
TAMPA, FL
WWD

Higher Prices Help Fuel Unilever Growth in Fiscal First Half

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Price inflation helped to bolster Unilever’s first-half turnover, which was up 14.9 percent to 29 billion euros. On an underlying basis, growth in the six-month period to June 30 was 8.1 percent. Operating profit at the consumer giant, parent of brands ranging from Dove and Tatcha to Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum, was 4.5 billion euros, an increase of 1.7 percent, and 4.1 percent on an underlying basis.More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean Crew Unilever’s chief executive officer Alan Jope said the first-half performance...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
inputmag.com

Our Legacy debuts sustainable and innovative running gear

Our Legacy is changing pace with a collection inspired by running. The “Mind on the Run” capsule, which comes from the Swedish brand’s more limited Work Shop line, features fabrics manufactured by MAJO TECH, one of the leaders in creating fabrics and finishing for various fashion labels. As a result, the collection boasts minimal, weightless clothing fit for sprinting or streetwear.
APPAREL
WWD

The 23 Best Leggings for Every Activity

Click here to read the full article. Finding the best leggings is an art, one which takes years of experience and trial and of error. There are leggings for everything you could ever need pants to do, from sitting on your couch to working out at the gym. All said, navigating the world of leggings is a beast. The different types of leggings You can choose styles with buttery soft fabric, high-tech compression, moisture-wicking capabilities and fleece linings. Leggings can be cropped or full length, fitted or flared and cost anywhere between $20 and $200. “Not all leggings are created equal,” says...
APPAREL
WWD

First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibit Arrives in L.A.

Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has landed in Los Angeles, open to the public from Saturday to Sept. 6. First unveiled in December in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, at Vuitton’s historic residence northwest of Paris, the traveling showcase then headed to Marina Bay in Singapore in April. The final stop is L.A., with the event held at 468 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s 22,250-square-foot pop-up space set to become a Cheval Blanc hotel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
marthastewart.com

How to Work Your Wedding Color Palette Into the Design Landscape of Your Home

When couples have trouble narrowing down their wedding color palette or style, planners often suggest turning to their closet and using their sense of fashion as a guide: Are they drawn to classic or trendy silhouettes? Bright prints or soft pastels? Black and gray or brown and tan? And after finally landing on the perfect shades—and months of utilizing the palette to make wedding-related decisions—it might feel strange to completely abandon them once the day is over, especially if they were a particular design highlight.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy