Lori Harvey’s New Agency, Thélios Backs Venice, Sweeney and Corrin Front Miu Miu’s Ads

Lori Harvey Courtesy/Blair Caldwell

HARVEY SIGNS ON: Lori Harvey has signed with IMG Models and WME, WWD has learned exclusively.

The modeling agency will work on building Harvey’s portfolio in fashion editorial work and advertising, as well as endorsements in beauty and lifestyle. At WME, the focus will be on her business across “television, digital content, acting, producing and beyond,” according to the company.

“It’s a dream to work with IMG Models and WME,” Harvey told WWD in an exclusive statement. “I’m so excited for what this next chapter holds and am looking forward to expanding my business ventures across fashion, TV, film and entertainment.”

The 25-year-old model and entrepreneur, founder of skin care brand Skn by LH, is a regular fixture at high-profile fashion events and shows. A trendsetter to her 4.6 million Instagram followers and counting, she most recently attended the Met Gala with Michael Kors, was a 2022 Essence Fest panelist and in the committee for Miss Universe 2021.

Harvey has appeared in publications that include W Magazine, Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar and, along with Michael Kors, has developed relationships with fashion houses Burberry and Valentino. An Atlanta native, daughter of Marjorie Harvey and the adoptive daughter of comedian Steve Harvey, she resides in Los Angeles.

At IMG Models, Harvey joins a roster of clients that include Gigi and Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber, Precious Lee, Paloma Elsesser, Alton Mason, Eileen Gu, Diana Silvers and Richie Shazam. On the entertainment side, WME represents Selena Gomez, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Chrissy Teigen, Shay Mitchell, Charlize Theron, Eva Longoria and Ryan Reynolds.

Harvey will continue to be represented by Tre Thomas and Townsend & Locket LLC. — RYMA CHIKHOUNE

EYES ON VENICE: Thélios has signed a three-year agreement with La Biennale di Venezia to be the official eyewear sponsor of the international Venice Film Festival, starting from the next edition, which will take place August 31 to September 10.

“The Venice International Film Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the world and we are proud to support La Biennale di Venezia, which is a strong ambassador of Italian culture at a global level,” said Alessandro Zanardo, chief executive officer of the eyewear manufacturer since February.

Alessandro Zanardo Ben Dauchez - image courtesy of LVMH

“Cinema and eyewear have always been a perfect match, by aesthetics and the passion for details, giving people a vision on the world. In the history of cinema, eyewear has contributed to create iconic movie characters and help define their personalities: we couldn’t think of a better field of expression than this festival, which is so close to our roots in the Veneto region,” observed Zanardo.

The state-of-the-art Thélios plant is based in Longarone, a one-hour drive from Venice, and was inaugurated in 2018. Production spans more than 194,400 square feet.

Thélios is controlled by luxury conglomerate LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, and produces eyewear collections for brands ranging from Dior, Fendi, Celine and Loewe to Givenchy, Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Fred, Berluti and Rimowa.

This is the first official entry in the world of cinema for the company

and er press and industry events.

International and commercial expansion of Thélios is a key target, Zanardo told WWD in June. While being present in key markets, Thélios is stepping up business in the U.S., as he touted exponential growth rates in that region, as well as in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, including China. — LUISA ZARGANI

MIU MIU GIRLS: Why change when it’s not broken?

Miu Miu has turned once again to friends of the house Emma Corrin and Sydney Sweeney for its fall 2022 campaign.

Titled “Character Study,” the images were lensed by Tyrone Lebon and styled by Lotta Volkova.

Corrin, the actress and producer know for playing Lady Diana Spencer in the Netflix series “The Crown,” first appeared in Miu Miu’s 2020 holiday campaign and more recently for its 2021 spring images.

Sweeney, the “Euphoria” star who plays Cassie, already collaborated with the label designed by Miuccia Prada for its first handbag advertisement unveiled in May.

Miu Miu fall 2022 campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney. Courtesy of Miu Miu

However, a new cast also is joining the fall campaign, including model, actress, activist and advocate for women’s rights Emily Ratajkowski; Demi Singleton, who recently starred as a young Serena Williams in the Oscar-nominated movie “King Richard,” and models Maty Drazek, Amber Later and Jade Rabarivelo.

Miu Miu fall 2022 campaign featuring Demi Singleton. Courtesy of Miu Miu

The campaign is intended to convey a positive message of women empowerment, despite their differences, all sharing strength, passion and drive — core Miu Miu values.

In May, talking about the bag campaign fronted by Sweeney, Miu Miu’s chief executive officer Benedetta Peruzzo said: “We are very strong with Gen Z and Millennials, and this allows us to show that we are a relevant brand because those are the consumers of the future. We want to be a brand that is balanced and resilient but also able to respond to these unspoken needs of this consumer of the future with an agility [that] is best in class.” – ALICE MONORCHIO

POWER OF Gs: Genny’s creative director Sara Cavazza Facchini has tapped Georgina Rodriguez as the face of the brand’s fall 2022 ad campaign.

The Spanish model and social media personality, who counts 39 million followers on Instagram alone, was photographed by Vanina Sorrenti against a striking concrete-heavy villa in Madrid designed by Joaquin Torres.

Cavazza Facchini and Rodriguez, the fiancée of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo and a mother of five children, share the same penchant for sensual femininity and confidence.

Cue the model being portrayed wearing creations from Genny’s fall collection that include a coral body-fitting knitwear frock covered in crystals, a fuchsia oversize belted coat, as well as a minidress bearing tiger motifs.

This marks the first time that the brand has tapped a celebrity for its campaign, having previously recruited international models.

Georgina Rodriguez fronting Genny’s fall 2022 ad campaign. Vanina Sorrenti/Courtesy of Genny

The campaign is flanked by a video conversation between the two women based on the Proust questionnaire. A teaser unveiled Monday shows Cavazza Facchini and Rodriguez being asked: “What is Genny for you?” and “What’s fashion for you?”

Rodriguez is not new to the fashion scene. For instance, she met Ronaldo, who would soon become her partner, while working as a sales associate in Madrid and became a sought-after social media personality thereafter, gaining contracts with the likes of innerwear brand Yamamay and jeweler Chopard, among others.

Genny’s move is expected to spur buzz and visibility. Data firm Launchmetrics estimated that the Yamamay campaign debuted in 2019 and fronted by the Spanish model generated 5.4 million euros in MIV, or media impact value, over 12 months.

Last January, Netflix debuted a mini-series titled “Soy Georgina,” or “I Am Georgina” in English, comprising six episodes that spotlights her lifestyle, personal history and rise to fame. — MARTINO CARRERA

HEADING TO PARIS: Re/Done opens doors in Paris, marking its international expansion.

The Los Angeles-based label, launched in 2014 by Sean Barron and Jamie Mazur, is known for reconstructing vintage Levi’s denim into modern styles.

Its retail footprint is found in West Hollywood and Malibu in L.A., Miami and the Hamptons in New York, and now at 22 Rue de Grenelle in the 7th arrondissement of Paris, in the heart of Saint-Germain.

“I wanted to be part of the local environment for my first store [in Paris],” explained Barron, chief executive officer of Re/Done. “Real Parisians shop in the Saint-Germain area.”

It’s an intimate space, at almost 500 square feet. Like all Re/Done locations, it takes influence from midcentury design. This time, it’s with a French touch. Based on a Schindler architecture, amid wooden framing, interior details include slipper chairs made by French designer Pierre Guariche.

Inside the newly opened Re/Done store in Paris. Courtesy of Re/Done

“Our company is quite interesting in that we’re very well known internationally, especially in the E.U., and we’ve done a lot of work to build the company in that territory as well, from wholesale channels to marketing,” Barron said of the move. “People have fallen in love with the idea of what we do in terms of sustainability with Levi’s.”

Re/Done has upcycled nearly 200,000 pairs of Levi’s, an offering that has done well for the brand in Paris. With 40 percent of its site traffic coming from international markets, the Paris region makes up 15 percent, revealed Barron. Wholesale represents 55 percent of the business, while direct-to-consumer on e-commerce and brick-and-mortars is 45 percent, he added.

Inside Re/Done. Courtesy of Re/Done

Along with Levi’s denim, the Paris store will include another American stable — the Hanes T-shirt, which Re/Done has been recreating in various styles using recyclable yarn. Also in-store will be “marketplace,” a curated section showcasing other vintage dealers.

“Europeans, especially the Parisians love the vintage,” he said. Rigid and loose fits are the trend, he added.

Next, the brand is focused on launching men’s, expected to debut in the spring of next year. — R.C.