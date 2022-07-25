ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Keegan Unveils First Collection for Bugatchi

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

It didn’t take Antony Keegan long to make his mark at Bugatchi.

The designer joined the men’s essentials brand in April in the new role of creative director and his first collection was introduced last week during men’s market week in New York.

The Montreal-based Bugatchi is best known for its eight-way stretch shirts that offer performance attributes with the comfort of cotton.

Although the shirt remains the core of the brand and is offered in a wide range of colors and patterns, it’s hardly alone. The company also has a large assortment of sophisticated and colorful sportswear and swimwear with a top-end range that Keegan referred to as “elevated essentials — that’s the homing beacon of the brand. We’re going to the space where we should have been all along,” he said.

The collection, which is made in Italy and Portugal, is intended to evoke a “joie de vivre,” he said, and deliver a message of “easy elegance.” That was obvious in the array of long- and short-sleeve shirts in tropical prints, “late ‘80s Armani-inspired” oversize pants, high-end crocheted sweaters, summer suede jackets and a range of colorful digital prints on swimwear offered in two lengths.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ENXQr_0grZU8qw00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NYhBg_0grZU8qw00

Although the brand doesn’t do strict tailoring, Keegan created some more dressy options that were easy and comfortable such as a work shirt in a two-button blazer silhouette and a packable trench.

Keegan said the collection is broken down into three segments: Radiant, for the ready-to-wear, Revive for the swim and resortwear, and Restore for the travel and comfortable offering. The idea, he said, was to “create silos and tell stories” that will “make noise and attract new customers.”

Bugatchi has a lot of stories to tell, he believes. It was founded in Montreal in 1981 by Cecile Revah, chief executive officer, and her brother Daniel Revah. It is known for its bright colors, prints and craftsmanship and was an early proponent of collaborations with the launch of the Bugatchi Uomo for Michael Jordan collection in 1991.

Keegan, too, has a rich history he can mine for stories. A native of Toronto, he is a graduate of the fashion design program at London’s Central Saint Martins and worked at Giorgio Armani, Versace and Kenneth Cole over the course of his 25-year career. He founded Commonwealth Utilities, a contemporary luxury men’s brand in 2006, was creative director of women’s, men’s and accessories for DKNY and also served as head of design for Canada Goose.

Because the Bugatchi collection is now more elevated, prices have also inched up, with shirts retailing from $169 to $250, knitwear from $179 to $499, cut-and-sewns for $129 to $199, and outerwear for $399 up to $1,000 for the suede jackets. The signature eight-way stretch shirt is $179 to $199.

In addition to its own website, the Bugatchi brand is sold at top retailers in the U.S. and Canada including Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Harry Rosen.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Maison Margiela Artisanal Couture Fall 2022

During the coronavirus pandemic, fashion houses turned into movie studios, as shows gave way to digital presentations. Maison Margiela kept an irregular schedule for its high-end Artisanal line, presenting just two collections — one in July 2020, one a year ago — via freeform feature films helmed by photographer Nick Knight and “La Vie en Rose” director Olivier Dahan, respectively.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Lori Harvey Talks Wealth, Power in Cropped Saint Laurent Jacket With Tom Ford Crocodile Leather Heels at Essence Festival

Click here to read the full article. Lori Harvey elevated a denim-on-denim look on July 1 while attending the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans. The 25-year-old model wore a cropped Saint Laurent distressed denim jacket paired with A.P.C. men’s destroyed indigo jeans, which featured flecked bleach, grass-like stains and vintage-inspired fading. To accompany the outfit, Harvey carried an Hermès Kelly burgundy crocodile handbag, which coordinated with her matching Tom Ford crocodile leather stiletto sandals. The heels included a gold padlock accent on the ankle strap, which matched the shoe’s 4-inch gold spike heels.More from WWDFront Row at Saint Laurent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Draya Michele Teams With PrettyLittleThing on Motocross-inspired Collection

Click here to read the full article. Draya Michele is teaming up with PrettyLittleThing on a new fashion collection. The former reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is bringing her signature style over to the fast-fashion retailer for her first collaboration. The capsule collection is inspired by motocross and the motorcycling fashion trend, and offers various apparel pieces. The collection is also size inclusive, with sizes ranging from a U.S. 0 to a U.S. 26.More from WWDCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the RunwayESPY Awards 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals “You know when you meet...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AOL Corp

Jackie Kennedy’s Favorite Sandals Are Up to 42% Off During Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale — So, Time to Stock Up

It’s no secret Jackie Kennedy Onassis was known for her impeccably sophisticated style, but did you know she actually inspired one of the most popular sandal brands that you might be wearing right now? If it weren’t for her, the brand Jack Rogers wouldn’t be around, and it just so happens that the brand has quite a few pairs of sandals similar to the ones she wore on massive sale at Jack Rogers — up to 42 percent off at Nordstrom! What better way to kick off the weekend?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giorgio Armani
Person
Michael Jordan
People

There's a Beach-Friendly Version of the Birkenstocks Celebs Always Wear — and They're on Sale Right Now

Name a pair of sandals more popular than Birkenstocks. We'll wait. It's no secret that the brand's double-buckle slides are some of the most worn around Hollywood. The Arizona sandals have graced the feet of stars, like Katie Holmes, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, and Chrissy Teigen. Most A-listers opt for the suede and leather styles, but those materials aren't the most ideal to wear to the beach or poolside.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

Khloe Kardashian’s CloudFoam Gym Shoes Are Secretly an Amazon Bestseller and 30% Off for Prime Day!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The most comfortable sneaker brand in the world? It’s up for debate. The issue is, there are so many trendy, social media-focused brands coming out that really pique shoppers’ interests with their marketing, but fail to actually deliver. […]
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

The Handbag Megan Fox and Gigi Hadid Love in Multiple Colors is On Sale for Under $70 During Prime Day

We love discovering the hidden gems of affordable fashion — so does the Megan Fox, along with Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber, and Emily Ratajkowski. Well they may have just found one of the best ones yet — and it's on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2022. JW PEI is the affordable fashion brand behind the super sleek and undeniably cool purses that have become a closet staple for both celebs and TikTok users alike. Just in time for summer, the JW PEI Gabbi Bag is on sale during Amazon Prime Day for less than $70.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design
StyleCaster

The $25 Puff-Sleeve Amazon Dress That Comes In SO Many Colors & Prints Is on Sale For 38% Off

Click here to read the full article. When it comes to how many springy floral dresses I can justify buying, the limit simply does not exist. I will never, ever say no to an easy piece I can dress up or down—and if it comes in multiple prints?! Even better! Catch me adding ’em all to my cart with no hesitation. Today, the dress I’m eyeing is a Zesica puff-sleeve dress, which boasts five cute colorways and a ton of positive reviews. Oh, and it’s marked down on Amazon for just $25, so you can impulse-buy it in a matter...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Louis Vuitton Releases Virgil Abloh's Dove Belt

Standing as a statement piece of its Fall/Winter 2023 collection, has released the “LV Dove 40MM Reversible Belt,” designed by Virgil Abloh. The latest multi-disciplinary creative’s standout accessory reimagines the house’s signature belt style with an evocative buckle design. Coming “Grey” and “Brown” with gold and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

5 Models Bringing More Diversity to Fashion’s Runways

Click here to read the full article. Season by season, more models of diverse ethnicities, sizes, ages and abilities, among other things that set them apart from what has long been fashion’s standard, appear on fashion runways. From beloved newer labels like Hanifa, to fashion editorials and storied maisons like Valentino, all are casting a wider net when it comes to who debuts the newest creations for the consuming public.More from WWDAshton Kutcher, John Mayer, Mindy Kaling, B. J. Novak at 'Vengeance' L.A. PremiereCollections Fashion for the Fall and Pre-Fall 2022 SeasonsHow Seven ESPYS Red Carpet Outfits Looked on the Runway Here,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
WWD

First Look at Babenzien’s Inaugural Collection for J. Crew

Brendon Babenzien didn’t reinvent the wheel — he just polished it up a bit. Babenzien, who was named men’s creative director of J. Crew last May, has unveiled his first collection for the retailer, which will hit stores for fall. The collection plays with the brand’s preppy heritage, updating it for the current consumer.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

The Best New Beauty Products to Try Out in July 2022

Click here to read the full article. A number of beauty brands are expanding their array of products for the summer. Bestselling lines such as Nudestix are adding to their range of blushes, while ColourPop Cosmetics is launching new lip products, including lipsticks in collaboration with Disney. Additionally, TikTok-viral sensation Youth to the People launched another moisturizing cream.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards Celebrity beauty brands are also expanding their lines. DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra, for one, launched an Eye Play...
MAKEUP
WWD

First Look: Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibit Arrives in L.A.

Louis Vuitton’s “200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries” exhibition has landed in Los Angeles, open to the public from Saturday to Sept. 6. First unveiled in December in Asnières-sur-Seine, France, at Vuitton’s historic residence northwest of Paris, the traveling showcase then headed to Marina Bay in Singapore in April. The final stop is L.A., with the event held at 468 North Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton’s 22,250-square-foot pop-up space set to become a Cheval Blanc hotel.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 5 Gets a New ‘Dark Concord’ Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the beloved Air Jordan 5 sneaker is coming soon. Jordan Brand revealed this week on the Nike SNKRS app that a new “Dark Concord”...
APPAREL
WWD

Shinola Debuts First Sailing Watch

Click here to read the full article. Inspired by the Mackinac Race, Shinola has debuted its first sailing watch. Called the Mackinac Yacht Watch, the style features a 40-mm square stainless-steel case with an exhibition case back window that reveals the automatic SW511.bhc movement inside. A bright canary yellow dial pops with orange and red details, and contrasts with the three-tone blue yacht timer sub. The automatic chronograph is a regatta timer, making the watch specifically designed for competitive recreational sailing.More from WWDFashion's Take on HotelsMovado Acquires Olivia Burton: Looks from the BrandLeisure Time: Las Vegas Jewelry Shows Preview The watch debut...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

WWD

34K+
Followers
24K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy