Utahns have another chance to see constellation of satellites

SALT LAKE CITY — If you saw a line of bright star-like lights moving across the sky above Utah Sunday night, you're not alone.

But it's also not the first time that Starlink, a chain of satellites operated by SpaceX, has been mistaken for a possible extra-terrestrial occurrence.

According to findstarlink.com, the train-like formation of satellites was visible from Logan to Salt Lake City to St. George around 10:20 p.m. Sunday night with "good visibility."

Fortunately, if you wish you had seen it but missed out, you'll have another chance Monday night. The website predicts that Starlink will be "bright" and with "good visibility" at 10:34 p.m. in most of Utah's major cities (data is not available for all cities/towns). The site says it will be visible for about three minutes (two in St. George). It also says the predicted times may vary by up to about 10 minutes compared to the actual times of sighting.

Findstarlink.com also tells users where in the sky to look for the satellites.

For Salt Lake City, it says:

Look from SOUTHWEST (217°) to NORTH (339°)

Elevation (from horizon): start: 49°, max: 57°, end: 10°

In Logan:

Look from SOUTHWEST (206°) to NORTH (338°)

Elevation (from horizon): start: 39°, max: 54°, end: 10°

In St. George:

Look from NORTH (355°) to NORTH (349°)

Elevation (from horizon): start: 58°, max: 58°, end: 10°

On Thursday, the site again predicts "good visibility" at 9:58 p.m. in Logan, Salt Lake City and Provo, but not St. George or Cedar City.

Elon Musk's company SpaceX launched the Starlink satellites that provide internet to select areas of the world, and they have continued to launch more over the past several years.

FCC chairman Ajit Pai once even referred to it as a "satellite constellation."

FOX 13 News viewers also sent photos and videos of the man-made phenomenon in the sky on Friday night.

We have also reported these sightings in December, May and February of 2021.