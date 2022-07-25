ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, OH

Unanswered questions after Clark Co. Sheriff’s Deputy’s death; What we are looking into

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
CLARK COUNTY — There have been several unanswered questions surrounding what lead up to the death of 15-year veteran Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell spoke to a man who claimed to be the shooter’s brother. The man said he was under the impression that his brother shot a woman at his residence in the mobile home park.

>>Sheriff’s deputy dies from injuries after being shot at Clark County mobile home park

During a press conference, Clark County Sheriff Deborah Burchett said according to a 911 call, an unidentified female was breaking into the residence and had also possibly fired shots inside.

We’ve reached out to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) for clarification on the events that led up to the shooting. In addition, we are working to learn the official condition of the shooter, as well.

We are also asking the Clark County Coroner’s office if there were other people who died inside the mobile home.

©2022 Cox Media Group




dayton247now.com

Police looking for two men involved in armed robbery

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a residence. According to Montgomery County Dispatch, it happened on the 2000 block of Hickorydale Drive at about 11:47 p.m. on Tuesday. Dispatch said two black men robbed a person at gunpoint, and fled in a gold-colored...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Sheriff’s deputy dies from injuries after being shot at Clark County mobile home park

CLARK COUNTY — A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy has died, and another was injured following an officer-involved shooting at a mobile home park Sunday. Sheriff Deborah Burchett confirmed Deputy Matthew Yates, a 15-year veteran of the force, was shot in a residence at the Harmony Estates Mobile Home Park Sunday morning. Yates was flown to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
sunny95.com

Clark Co. deputy killed in shooting

COLUMBUS- A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy was shot to death during an hours-long standoff over the weekend. Deputy Matthew Yates was killed Sunday afternoon during a police response in Harmony, according to Ohio attorney general Dave Yost, whose office is investigating the incident at the request of the sheriff’s office.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
