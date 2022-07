Older people are being forced to “unretire” and find work due to the cost of living crisis, analysis suggests.A growing number of older have either returned to work or are looking for employment to top up ther pensions amid rising inflation, according to Rest Less.Economic activity among over-50s is at its highest since the pandemic began, with men aged over 65 fuelling the rise, analysis of official figures by the digital community for older people found.Some 116,000 have returned to work or begun looking for a job in the past year, with half of those men of retirement age,...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO