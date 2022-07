In response to recent letters that discussed the rapid growth of Ocala/Marion County, several residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns on the topic. “I agree wholeheartedly with Mr. Brian Donnelly and others that Ocala is growing too fast and too large. I’m a native – been here since 1946 and I don’t like what I see happening one bit. Ocala used to be a lovely little place and now it’s just a monster to try to get around in. Stop this crap and take care of your true friends in the community,” says Ocala resident Kay Voge.

