Quincy, MI

The Village 10U baseball, QBSA 10U Softball both win League Titles

The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
QUINCY — It was a very busy weekend for Quincy youth sports, as a handful of different versions of Quincy youth baseball and softball teams won their respective championships on the diamond.

In addition to the Village 12U and 9U baseball teams winning their M60 Rec League Championships, the Village 10U Baseball team and the QBSA 10U Softball team also brought home League titles as well.

The Village 10U Baseball defeats LB Cannons 10U to claim League Title

(Editor’s Note: Rosters provided for the team only had a first name and a last initial. Please accept our deepest apologies if names were omitted, were only partially there, or were downright wrong. It was not intentional)

QUINCY — Two Quincy pitchers combined for a four inning no-hitter Saturday as it was the Village 10U defeating the LB Cannons 10U, based out of Union City, to win by the score of 15-2.

The Village scored early and often in the victory, putting up five runs in the first, second and third innings. Quincy managed to out hit the LB Cannons 7-0 however thanks to a handful of walks the Cannons were able to score twice in the contest, once in the second inning and one in the fourth.

The Village scored first after loading the bases with three straight walks to kick off the game. Connor Hagaman emptied those bases with a bases loaded double, scoring all three runs to give his team a 3-0 lead. Wyatt P would hit in to a fielder’s choice two batters later, allowing Hagaman to score, followed by a Jefferson Wright fielder’s choice, allowing Anderson S to score, giving The Village the early 5-0 lead.

The Cannons added a run in the top of the second inning thanks to two walks, an error and a fielder’s choice, closing the score to 5-1 after the top of the second.

The Village came back with another five runs in the bottom of the second, an inning that kicked off with a big home run by Kaleb R, pushing the lead to 6-1. After the bases were again loaded with three straight walks, Harrison M hit an infield single, scoring Paxton Mowan, stretching the lead to 7-1. An error off the bat of Max W, followed by a fielder’s choice for Kye Dirschell and a fielder’s choice for Connor Hagaman gave the Village a commanding 10-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third inning The Village added another five runs thanks to an RBI double from Wyatt P; a fielders choice off the bat of Paxton Mowan, an RBI single from Harrison M, and a bases loaded walk drawn by Max Woodward, pushing the lead to 15-1.

The Cannons added one more run in the top of the fourth but it was far too little too late as it was the Village taking the 15-2 victory and the championship.

Kye Dirschell took the win on the mound for The Village after throwing two innings in the start, allowing no hits and one unearned run with five walks and one strikeout.

Jefferson Wright pitched solid in relief, throwing two full innings while alloying no hits, one unearned run and three walks with a strikeout.

Kaleb R brought the big bat for The Village, going 1 for 1 with a solo home run, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored. Also adding to the offensive onslaught for The Village was Harrison M with two singles, two Rbis, a walk and two runs scored; Max Woodward with two walks, two Rbis and a run scored; Kye Dirschell with a walk, an RBI and a run scored; Connor Hagaman with a double, four Rbis and a run scored; Anderson S with a single, a walk and two runs scored; Wyatt P with a double, two Rbis and a run scored; Jefferson Wright with a single, an RBI and a run scored; Kaleb R with a single, a walk, an Rbi and two runs scored; Paxton Mowan with an RBI, a walk and a run scored; Bentley S with two walks and two runs scored; and Easton S with two walks and a run scored.

QBSA 10U Softball defeats Athens to win league crown

QUINCY — The QBSA 10U softball team defeated Athens on Friday to claim the title of the M60 Rec League. Results for the game were not made available. In addition, a roster with only the first name and last initial was provided. Members of the winning team included Bailey P., Delilah B., Felicity L., Grace F., Gracie M., Izabellah W., Learia B., Madelyn S., Mya M., Mylee M., and Zoey W.

Congratulations to the QBSA 10U Softball team on their big championship win.

