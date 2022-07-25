Disabled UK drivers told blue badges may not be accepted in EU due to Brexit

The AA criticised the situation as ‘simply unacceptable’.

Disabled drivers have been warned that their blue parking badges will not be recognised in some of the most popular EU destinations for British driving holidays, because of Brexit.

UK travellers are also being told to check for the best phone packages to mitigate against roaming charges most mobile companies are reintroducing.

Ministers are still negotiating with 11 countries including France, Spain, Portugal and Italy on the status of UK blue badges, which were recognised across the EU until Brexit.

There are millions of blue badge holders in the UK, with latest figures putting the number at 2.3 million in England alone.

The government’s website lists the countries that remain “undecided’ about the status of blue badges but it has not been updated since last September.

However the Automobile Association (AA) said it confirmed the list had not changed after contacting all 11 countries, which also includes Iceland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovenia.

It said disabled drivers might leave themselves open to parking fines if they used their permits in these countries, as it criticised the “simply unacceptable” situation.

The government has told badge-holders to “check with the embassy of the country you are travelling to for the latest developments”.

But the motoring association said consulates had insisted they could not issue advice to disabled drivers until an agreement was reached.

Jack Cousens, the head of roads policy for the AA, said: “To keep blue badge users in limbo is simply unacceptable. Blue badges are issued because of specific health reasons, and to not have their status confirmed two years down the line is simply outrageous.

“Rather than take a chance, we would encourage blue badge users to use drop-off and collection zones where possible while the car is parked in a non-disabled bay.

“While problematic, it reduces the risk of a vehicle being given a ticket or towed away. While the government website asks blue badge users to ask the consulates for further advice on if their blue badge would be accepted, most could not provide any assurances or advice to the AA.

“Both the UK government and the 11 European nations yet to ratify the status UK-issued blue badges need to resolve the matter urgently and provide clarity for all concerned.”

The problem affecting disabled drivers is not the only one facing British tourists this summer. As Brexit was blamed for queues of up to 11 hours for ferries from Dover to France at the weekend, tourists are being reminded that the UK’s departure from the EU could yet cost them in other ways.

Mobile phone operators including Vodafone have reintroduced roaming charges as Brexit has released them from the EU-wide pact not to charge extra to people travelling within the bloc.

Also, Britons who have become accustomed to spending lengthy periods including winters in Spain or other EU countries are now restricted to a maximum stay of 90 days at a time and a total of 180. This has affected workers including musicians and theatre companies on tour in Europe.

Next year the EU plans to introduce the European travel information and authorisation system [ETIAS], which will electronically log entry and exits to the EU and for the first time automatically capture data on overstayers from Britain, and under which visitors from non-EU countries will have to pay a fee of €7 (£6) to enter the EU.