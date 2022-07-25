ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Disabled UK drivers told blue badges may not be accepted in EU due to Brexit

By Lisa O'Carroll Brexit correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IJ8E5_0grZMqsd00
The AA criticised the situation as ‘simply unacceptable’.

Disabled drivers have been warned that their blue parking badges will not be recognised in some of the most popular EU destinations for British driving holidays, because of Brexit.

UK travellers are also being told to check for the best phone packages to mitigate against roaming charges most mobile companies are reintroducing.

Ministers are still negotiating with 11 countries including France, Spain, Portugal and Italy on the status of UK blue badges, which were recognised across the EU until Brexit.

There are millions of blue badge holders in the UK, with latest figures putting the number at 2.3 million in England alone.

The government’s website lists the countries that remain “undecided’ about the status of blue badges but it has not been updated since last September.

However the Automobile Association (AA) said it confirmed the list had not changed after contacting all 11 countries, which also includes Iceland, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovenia.

It said disabled drivers might leave themselves open to parking fines if they used their permits in these countries, as it criticised the “simply unacceptable” situation.

The government has told badge-holders to “check with the embassy of the country you are travelling to for the latest developments”.

But the motoring association said consulates had insisted they could not issue advice to disabled drivers until an agreement was reached.

Jack Cousens, the head of roads policy for the AA, said: “To keep blue badge users in limbo is simply unacceptable. Blue badges are issued because of specific health reasons, and to not have their status confirmed two years down the line is simply outrageous.

“Rather than take a chance, we would encourage blue badge users to use drop-off and collection zones where possible while the car is parked in a non-disabled bay.

“While problematic, it reduces the risk of a vehicle being given a ticket or towed away. While the government website asks blue badge users to ask the consulates for further advice on if their blue badge would be accepted, most could not provide any assurances or advice to the AA.

“Both the UK government and the 11 European nations yet to ratify the status UK-issued blue badges need to resolve the matter urgently and provide clarity for all concerned.”

The problem affecting disabled drivers is not the only one facing British tourists this summer. As Brexit was blamed for queues of up to 11 hours for ferries from Dover to France at the weekend, tourists are being reminded that the UK’s departure from the EU could yet cost them in other ways.

Mobile phone operators including Vodafone have reintroduced roaming charges as Brexit has released them from the EU-wide pact not to charge extra to people travelling within the bloc.

Also, Britons who have become accustomed to spending lengthy periods including winters in Spain or other EU countries are now restricted to a maximum stay of 90 days at a time and a total of 180. This has affected workers including musicians and theatre companies on tour in Europe.

Next year the EU plans to introduce the European travel information and authorisation system [ETIAS], which will electronically log entry and exits to the EU and for the first time automatically capture data on overstayers from Britain, and under which visitors from non-EU countries will have to pay a fee of €7 (£6) to enter the EU.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
EUROPE
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Uk#Eu#British
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
Indy100

Russian intelligence plot fails after Ukrainians realise defector's girlfriend is 'too hot' for him

An undercover Russian intelligence plot against Ukraine fell apart because they noticed the “girlfriend” of one of the men was too hot. The plot was foiled by maverick former intelligence agents who noticed Maria, the alleged girlfriend of an FSB (Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation) agent and pilot, seemed far too attractive to be with him and because he seemed to know nothing about her.
EUROPE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
Country
Portugal
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
The Independent

Footage shows underground machine digging path for HS2 rail project

Newly published footage shows a massive underground tunneling machine dig underneath ancient woodland as part of the HS2 rail project. This video shows the moment the 125-metre-long boring machine, named Dorothy, broke through the wall to the South Portal on Friday, 22 July. H2H, the largest infrastructure project in Europe,...
TRAFFIC
cntraveler.com

The Best Time of Day to Fly to Avoid Cancellations, According to New Data

Flight cancellations and delays have become a frustrating, seemingly unavoidable part of air travel this summer. While any flight is liable to get canceled, especially as the aviation industry is facing several operational issues right now, experts say there are a few booking strategies that could help lessen the chances of having your flight get nixed from the airline's schedule.
TRAVEL
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy