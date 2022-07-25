ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

How an AP reporter broke the Tuskegee syphilis story

By Sign In
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NC
State
Alabama State
City
Southport, NC
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Eagleton
Person
Ray Stephens
Person
Carl Bernstein
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
65K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy