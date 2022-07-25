Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds
3 days ago
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) -- It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America's burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on...
The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
A notorious international arms dealer, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death” and was supposedly the inspiration for a character played by Nicholas Cage in the 2005 movie Lord of War, may be part of a plan to retrieve Brittney Griner.On Wednesday, the Biden administration offered a potential prisoner swap that would bring home two Americans held in Russia, Griner and Paul Whelan, in exchange for Viktor Bout.While Cage’s Yuri Orlov character is captured but released by the US government to continue selling weapons to allies, Bout has so far not been so lucky.The former Soviet military officer was arrested in...
Spain’s Ministry of Equality has launched a new campaign aimed to encourage women of all shapes and sizes to go to the beach this summer.The campaign image shows five diverse women, including a plus-size woman, a woman with underarm hair, and a woman who has undergone a mastectomy.Overlaying text for the image reads: “Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want.”Ione Belarra, the minister for social rights in Spain’s Podemos party tweeted the image with the caption: “All bodies are beach bodies. Our bodies are to be cared for, respected and enjoyed.”Todos los cuerpos...
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin warned Thursday that a possible prisoner swap with the United States involving American basketball star Brittney Griner needs to be negotiated quietly without fanfare. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. A person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner. Asked about the U.S. offer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that prisoner swaps were typically negotiated discreetly behind the scenes. “We know that such issues are discussed without any such release of information,” Peskov told reporters during a conference call. “Normally, the public learns about it when the agreements are already implemented.”
PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron hosts Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) on Thursday, part of increased Western efforts to court the major oil-producing state amid the war in Ukraine and faltering talks to revive a nuclear deal with Iran.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The presidents of South Korea and Indonesia agreed Thursday to boost their bilateral cooperation on supply chains, economic security and defense. Indonesian President Joko Widodo arrived in South Korea on Wednesday as part of a regional trip that already took him to China and Japan.
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Four-time Formula One champion Sebastian Vettel will retire at the end of the season to spend more time with his family, the German driver said Thursday. Vettel won the F1 title from 2010-13 with the Red Bull team. His last race victory came with Ferrari in 2019. This season with Aston Martin, he has been largely unsuccessful with a best finish of sixth place. “The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it,” Vettel said. “At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.”
BIRMINGHAM, England, July 28 (Reuters) - In central England, birthplace of the industrial revolution, factories are buzzing anew, hammering out parts for cars, planes and medical machines that used to be made in Asia.
Sea levels are increasing around Britain at a far faster rate than a century ago, while the country is warming slightly more than the global average, leading meteorologists said on Thursday. Meteorologists noted in the report that sea levels over the last three decades had increased in some places at more than double the rate recorded at the start of the 1900s.
