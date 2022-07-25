Sheriff: 1 dead after Cass Co. ‘accidental shooting’
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died Sunday afternoon after an accidental shooting.
Deputies responded to Detroit Road in Howard Township just before 3:30 p.m.
They say 35-year-old Brittany Young from South Bend was shot.
Emergency crews tried to save Young’s life, but say she died from her injuries.
Investigators believe a firearm accidentally discharged while Young was taking it into the home.
