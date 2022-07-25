ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff: 1 dead after Cass Co. ‘accidental shooting’

By Megan Viecelli
 4 days ago
HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died Sunday afternoon after an accidental shooting.

Deputies responded to Detroit Road in Howard Township just before 3:30 p.m.

They say 35-year-old Brittany Young from South Bend was shot.

Emergency crews tried to save Young’s life, but say she died from her injuries.

Investigators believe a firearm accidentally discharged while Young was taking it into the home.

