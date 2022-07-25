ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Prayer Times in Virginia, United States

If you want to perform prayers at the right time, this page will help you with that. You will find out when it is the appropriate Salah time in Virginia , United States.

Fortune

These states are sending residents stimulus checks up to $1,500 to combat inflation

Has your state instituted an inflation relief measure? Fortune wants to hear how you’re spending the money. Email senior writer Alicia Adamczyk with your story. Last week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that low-income families in the state will receive checks worth $450 per child, in an effort to ease the toll decades-high inflation is taking on household bottom lines.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Spain’s equality ministry launches ‘all bodies are beach bodies’ campaign

Spain’s Ministry of Equality has launched a new campaign aimed to encourage women of all shapes and sizes to go to the beach this summer.The campaign image shows five diverse women, including a plus-size woman, a woman with underarm hair, and a woman who has undergone a mastectomy.Overlaying text for the image reads: “Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want.”Ione Belarra, the minister for social rights in Spain’s Podemos party tweeted the image with the caption: “All bodies are beach bodies. Our bodies are to be cared for, respected and enjoyed.”Todos los cuerpos...
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Aramark Increases Support of Minority-Owned Businesses: Announces Centers of Excellence Mentoring Cohort for Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, Delaware, and Southern California Businesses

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Aramark, the leading U.S.-based food service provider, announced today the start of its second mentoring cohort with the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC) and Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC), continuing its support of small businesses and businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, and other diverse populations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005117/en/ Aramark is continuing its support of businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, and other diverse populations, with the start of its latest business mentoring cohort for minority/women business enterprises (M/WBEs) from Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, Delaware, and southern California, which started this week. (Photo: Business Wire)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
