Prayer Times in Virginia, United States

Spain’s Ministry of Equality has launched a new campaign aimed to encourage women of all shapes and sizes to go to the beach this summer.The campaign image shows five diverse women, including a plus-size woman, a woman with underarm hair, and a woman who has undergone a mastectomy.Overlaying text for the image reads: “Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want.”Ione Belarra, the minister for social rights in Spain’s Podemos party tweeted the image with the caption: “All bodies are beach bodies. Our bodies are to be cared for, respected and enjoyed.”Todos los cuerpos...

