Prayer Times in Virginia, United States

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Aramark, the leading U.S.-based food service provider, announced today the start of its second mentoring cohort with the Eastern Minority Supplier Development Council (EMSDC) and Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC), continuing its support of small businesses and businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, and other diverse populations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005117/en/ Aramark is continuing its support of businesses owned and operated by minorities, women, and other diverse populations, with the start of its latest business mentoring cohort for minority/women business enterprises (M/WBEs) from Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, Delaware, and southern California, which started this week. (Photo: Business Wire)
