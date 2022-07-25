ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Special Weather Statement issued for Guam by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-26 17:53:00 Expires: 2022-07-27 08:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Guam LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL AND GUSTY CONDITIONS POSSIBLE THROUGH WEDNESDAY A circulation, JTWC Invest 93W, is now located west of the Marianas near 15N144E. Heavy showers and a few thunderstorms extend from near the center to...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Fillmore, Hamilton, York by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 18:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Fillmore; Hamilton; York The National Weather Service in Hastings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Clay County in south central Nebraska Southwestern York County in east central Nebraska Southeastern Hamilton County in south central Nebraska Western Fillmore County in south central Nebraska * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 659 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Giltner, or 20 miles northeast of Hastings, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Stockham around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Henderson, Saronville, Sutton, Lushton, Grafton, Geneva and Fairmont. This includes Interstate 80 between mile markers 327 and 359. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Kent, New Castle, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kent; New Castle; Sussex SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS DE . DELAWARE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE KENT NEW CASTLE SUSSEX
KENT COUNTY, DE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cheatham, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-26 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheatham; Dickson; Montgomery; Robertson The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Dickson County in Middle Tennessee Montgomery County in Middle Tennessee Northern Cheatham County in Middle Tennessee Southwestern Robertson County in Middle Tennessee * Until 230 PM CDT. * At 147 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles northwest of Coopertown to 12 miles east of Erin, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Clarksville, White House, Greenbrier, Coopertown, Pleasant View, Adams, Cedar Hill, Cheatham Dam, Palmyra and Cunningham. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 108 and 109. Interstate 24 between mile markers 5 and 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Estill, Menifee, Montgomery, Powell, Rowan by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 16:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bath; Estill; Menifee; Montgomery; Powell; Rowan Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Powell, Montgomery, northern Morgan, southeastern Bath, northwestern Estill, Menifee, southern Rowan and southwestern Elliott Counties through 900 PM EDT At 808 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Cornwell to near Harris Ferry. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Frenchburg, Sudith, Rothwell, Cornwell, Olympia Springs, Young Springs and Clay Lick around 815 PM EDT. Ratlitt and Wiseman Crossing Station around 820 PM EDT. Clay City, Powell Valley, Virden, Dan, Big Woods, Waltersville, Scranton, Korea, Westbend and Artville around 825 PM EDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Stanton, Ebon, Kellacey, Omer, Vaughns Mill, Paragon, Bangor, Levee, Cottage Furnace, Henry, Zag, Dehart, Yocum, Cat Creek, Rosslyn, Twentysix, Blaze, Woodsbend, Leisure, West Liberty, Pomp, Bowen, Wrigley, Licking River, Lombard, Liberty Road, Means, Cedar Groves, Rogers Chapel, Campsites in the Indian Creek area of the Daniel Boone National Forrest, Lenox, Haystack, Lick Branch, Fagan, Tabor, Nada, Slade, Elkfork and Steele. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BATH COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Middlesex, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:04:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Middlesex; Worcester The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Worcester County in central Massachusetts Northwestern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1103 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchendon, or 10 miles south of Jaffrey, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Gardner, Winchendon, Townsend, Templeton, Ashburnham, Ashby and Royalston. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, MA
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight

UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
MINNESOTA STATE
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Daily Mail

Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather

A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
LANSFORD, ND
WWL-AMFM

More storms expected Friday evening

Early morning rain has passed but more thunderstorms are on the way. “Showers and t-storms are moving through this morning producing gusty winds along with downpours. So far rain has been manageable and is moving, so flooding hasn't been a big concern. We'll probably see more showers and t-storms popup Friday afternoon,” says WWLTV Meteorologist Payton Malone.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Simcoe Highlands EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures around 100 to 110 expected. * WHERE...In Washington, Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington and Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, John Day Basin, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon, North Central Oregon and Central Oregon. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dubois by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 08:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-26 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dubois FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING The Flood Advisory will expire at 11 AM EDT this morning for a portion of south central Indiana, including the following area, Dubois. The heavy rain has ended, but additional heavy rain could cause additional nuisance flooding over the next few hours. Please continue to heed remaining road closures.
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Snyder, Southern Centre by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Huntingdon; Juniata; Mifflin; Snyder; Southern Centre; Southern Clinton; Union A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WITH HEAVY RAIN AND GUSTY WINDS WILL IMPACT NORTHEASTERN HUNTINGDON... NORTHERN MIFFLIN...SOUTHEASTERN CENTRE...NORTH CENTRAL JUNIATA... SOUTHWESTERN SNYDER...SOUTHWESTERN UNION AND SOUTH CENTRAL CLINTON COUNTIES THROUGH 830 AM EDT At 755 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near State College, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include State College, Lewistown, Woodward, Boalsburg, Pleasant Gap, Lemont, Burnham, Belleville, Houserville, Pine Grove Mills, Milroy, Highland Park, Centre Hall, Yeagertown, McClure, Millheim, Ramblewood, Beaver Springs, Reedsville and Aaronsburg. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-27 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Pueblo. Target Area: Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Saguache County through 630 PM MDT At 557 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Moffat, or 28 miles southwest of Hayden Pass Burn Scar, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Saguache County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
RIO GRANDE COUNTY, CO
CBS New York

Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds

For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for McDowell, Mingo, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-26 20:27:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-27 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Report flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. Target Area: McDowell; Mingo; Wyoming FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Virginia and southern West Virginia, including the following counties, in southwest Virginia, Buchanan. In southern West Virginia, McDowell, Mingo and Wyoming. * WHEN...Until midnight EDT. * IMPACTS...Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. Expect many areas of slow moving or standing water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 827 PM EDT, emergency management reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1.5 and 4.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Gilbert Creek, R.d. Bailey Lake, Hanover, Hinch, Gilbert, Panther, Hampden, Meador and Edgarton. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-28 05:52:00 Expires: 2022-07-31 19:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: North Central HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves up to 8 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of north-central Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rockingham, Strafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-25 14:14:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rockingham; Strafford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 230 PM EDT FOR SOUTHERN YORK...CENTRAL ROCKINGHAM AND SOUTHEASTERN STRAFFORD COUNTIES At 214 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Epping, or 7 miles southwest of Durham, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Rochester, Durham, Dover, Barrington, Epping, Brentwood, Greenland, Newington, Newmarket, Raymond, Eliot, Lee, Fremont, Madbury, Nottingham and Newfields. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Northeast Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-27 14:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-30 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Northeast Blue Mountains; Northeast Mountains; Okanogan Highlands; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Washington Palouse EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid 90s to lower 100s today and then continue to warm through the end of the week. Thursday and Friday will likely be the hottest days with highs ranging from the upper 90s to around 108. Very hot temperatures will continue through at least Saturday. Overnight temperatures will be in the 60s to lower 70s. * WHERE...Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes through late in the week.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA

