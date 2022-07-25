Saturday storm means a bit more prep for EAA officials ahead of AirVenture

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-A weekend storm meant a little extra cleanup for crews ahead of the start of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh tomorrow.

The storm caused minor damage around the EAA grounds and left large puddles in the campground and some downed branches. It also flipped an EAA owned plane onto its nose. That plane is now in a repair shop getting fixed.

The storm rolled in around 5:30 p.m. and those who were on the grounds when it hit told Local Five News that it was pretty intense for about 45 minutes.

EAA officials opened up the EAA Aviation Museum for people who needed shelter during the storm.

“Every year we come it storms like this that’s why we have the good tent, when we had not such a good tent it rained inside sideways,” said Joni Dimond.

Dimond said she has been coming to EAA since the 1980s. She’s in the habit of checking the weather frequently throughout the week so she always knows what’s going on. She and her husband come to the same spot on the grounds every year and have developed friendships with lots of the other people who regularly attend EAA.

When she heard that there would be a storm on Saturday night, she and her husband sprung into action.

“I knew it was coming so we pretty much buttoned down the hatches and were ready for it,” said Dimond.

Dimond and her husband said they weathered the storm inside of their tent. She said that EAA officials do a good job alerting people of inclement weather.



There are around 40,000 people who camp on the grounds during the course of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh, so it’s important to have methods to quickly communicate important weather updates to large amounts of people.

EAA officials use text alerts, messages over loudspeakers on the grounds, and social media updates to accomplish this goal. Officials stress the importance of always being weather alert, but also point to the fact that pilots by nature do this normally.



“It’s summer, it’s Wisconsin, you’re going to get weather everything from hot to cold I think we’ve had everything but a snowstorm this time of year,” said Dick Knapinski who is the communications manager for EAA.

The storm did little to damper the spirits of those getting ready for the first official day of EAA AirVenture Oshkosh on Monday.

