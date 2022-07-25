Atlanta Tennis Open returns to Atlantic Station with big name players set to compete

The Atlanta Tennis Open returns to midtown Atlanta this week and will continue through Sunday July 31, as the annual Atlanta event will have a week of spectacular tennis action.

Several of the biggest names in professional tennis will be in town to play at the temporary Atlantic Station facility that has been upgraded this year according to Tournament Director Eddie Gonzalez.

“We’ve done a couple of pretty cool changes this year, adding some new shaded box seats, and air conditioned suites, because its July in Atlanta” explained Eddie when he joined Sam & Greg on the Weekends to promote the Atlanta Tennis Open.

Some of the biggest names in the world of tennis that will participate in the weeklong event include 2022 French Open Runner Up and Atlanta native Coco Gauff in women’s action, and 2022 Wimbledon Runner up Nick Kyrgios on the men’s side.

Other special events that will be included throughout the week will include a High School competition and College feature night competition.

“We are the only tournament in the world that has a dedicated college night,” emphasized Eddie when explaining to Sam & Greg how proud the Atlanta Open staff is about the event they have created over the years.

For more information on the Atlanta Open or to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantaopentennis.com