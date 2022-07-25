ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta Tennis Open returns to Atlantic Station with big name players set to compete

By Eric Slaughter, Sam Crenshaw & Greg Clarkson
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tnnqm_0grZ9VOO00

The Atlanta Tennis Open returns to midtown Atlanta this week and will continue through Sunday July 31, as the annual Atlanta event will have a week of spectacular tennis action.

Several of the biggest names in professional tennis will be in town to play at the temporary Atlantic Station facility that has been upgraded this year according to Tournament Director Eddie Gonzalez.

“We’ve done a couple of pretty cool changes this year, adding some new shaded box seats, and air conditioned suites, because its July in Atlanta” explained Eddie when he joined Sam & Greg on the Weekends to promote the Atlanta Tennis Open.

Some of the biggest names in the world of tennis that will participate in the weeklong event include 2022 French Open Runner Up and Atlanta native Coco Gauff in women’s action, and 2022 Wimbledon Runner up Nick Kyrgios on the men’s side.

Other special events that will be included throughout the week will include a High School competition and College feature night competition.

“We are the only tournament in the world that has a dedicated college night,” emphasized Eddie when explaining to Sam & Greg how proud the Atlanta Open staff is about the event they have created over the years.

For more information on the Atlanta Open or to purchase tickets, visit www.atlantaopentennis.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Midtown Atlanta#Atlantic Station#Sam Greg#Wimbledon Runner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
French Open
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy