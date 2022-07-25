ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigators 'overwhelmed' by volume of illegal firearms, ammunition seized in Twin Cities

 3 days ago

Minnesota public safety officials on Thursday said they struggled to process an unprecedented volume of firearms, ammunition and other evidence apprehended...

Dennis Gunderson
2d ago

Good, go after the illegal firearms, and leave the law biding citizens rights alone. You come after our second amendment, we come for you!

one wish
2d ago

what's that now? felons, with illegal guns? that's just not possible with the laws. could that mean criminals don't follow laws? unbelievable! I would think they did. ya know, like law abiding citizens do! I'm absolutely befuddled by this new information reported. imagine, criminals being criminals, who knew?!!!?

jrl-stp
2d ago

but i thought gun control laws were suppose to eliminate illegal guns..

