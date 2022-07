DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help with an investigation that stems back to the 1970s. On April 2, 1976, a fire engulfed the residence of Bernard Rusness, his wife, Peggy McKay, and their 8-year-old son, Brian, near Wolf Lake, MN. The body of Brian was recovered at the scene of the fire, but Bernard and Peggy’s remains were not identified after the fire.

BECKER COUNTY, MN ・ 20 HOURS AGO