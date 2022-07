I'm certainly not a fan of many rodents, but if one ranked number 1 in my book, it would have to be rats. I could not live anywhere where at infestation of rats was a possibility. I guess maybe it dates back to when I was a kid and my grandmother told me a story about when a rat got into a baby's crib and chewed of it's nose.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO