MSP Airport employees fearful about taking LRT between terminals

redlakenationnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the end of July approaches, longtime flight attendant Shannon Thein is filled with dread. When air traffic was decimated...

www.redlakenationnews.com

Comments / 7

Jorge
2d ago

This isn't about where employees have to park, it's about safety riding the light rail. If employees aren't even safe why would an average citizen or a visitor to Minnesota be safe? They changed the rules a while back and allowed homeless to sleep on the trains so who in their right mind wants to deal with that while simply trying to ride a train? Just more terrible decision making by the socialist leaders in charge of Minneapolis. No one feels safe anywhere in Minneapolis these days.

Reply
16
Biblebeliever
2d ago

Doesn’t make sense to move employee parking to another location. Most air travelers are picked up, rent a car, or arrange for a limo.

Reply
8
