Michael Cameron, owner and operator of the new Gotcha Covered in the Brookhaven-Dunwoody area said he is enjoying his new business so much he wishes he had gone into the venture years ago. When Gotcha Covered, a company that specializes in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, decided to expand its presence in Georgia, Cameron felt it was the right move for him.

DUNWOODY, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO