Power outages, downed lines reported as strong storms move through the area

By Jackie Coffin
Q2 News
 4 days ago
Dawn Turley

BILLINGS — A downed power line on I-90 near 27th st. in Billings forced road closures and long lines of backed up traffic in both directions.

Montana Highway Patrol received the call at 7:29 p.m. Sunday, after severe storms moved through southcentral Montana.

Hail the size of ping pong balls, small grass fires, and flash flooding came with the storms and power outages were reported for Northwestern Energy customers from Belfry to Roundup, Billings to Pryor. NWE was working on restoring power to those customers.

Emergency responders and energy crews were working on repairing downed lines reported around Billings.

