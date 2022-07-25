Ocean County Cancer Survivor Makes First Pitch At BlueClaws Game

For the ceremonial first pitch, Manchester cancer survivor Ferlie Almonte was joined on the field by her oncologist, Horace Tang, her breast surgeon, Sumy Chang, FACS, members from both medical practices and MMCSC Outpatient Infusion staff. (Photo courtesy Mastro Communications)

LAKEWOOD – Ferlinda “Ferlie” Almonte had a big day out on the ball field when she was honored at a Jersey Shore BlueClaws game.

The Manchester resident was honored as a cancer survivor. She threw the ceremonial first pitch as part of RWJBarnabas Health Amazing Save.

Ferlie was living her best life as a motivational speaker, author, TV and podcast host, and confidence trainer when a routine mammogram changed her life forever.

As she felt no lumps, it was quite a shock when she was told that she had a very aggressive and rapidly growing type of breast cancer. Ferlie wasted no time, put her career on hold and chose to have a double mastectomy performed by Dr. Sumy Chang, breast surgeon with the RWJBarnabas Health Medical Group.

Since then, she has been under the care of Dr. Horace Tang for ongoing oncology treatments that included chemotherapy, immunotherapy and hormone therapy.

It has been a long run to get to home plate, so to speak. Her journey includes three trips to the emergency department and three hospitalizations in six months. She was also positive for COVID-19 during this time. Fortunately, the staff of Community Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Southern Campus were able to help.

Staff have said that Ferlie has proven to have an indomitable fighting spirit and contagious positivity. She has recovered very well through each ordeal.

The cancer survivor is scheduled to have her breast reconstruction surgery later this month and continues with her immunotherapy and hormone therapy to stop her cancer from coming back, and can’t wait to go on a cruise in Europe with her family this autumn.

RWJBarnabas Health is the official health care provider of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws.