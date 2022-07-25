FSU Fall Camp Preview: Defensive Backs

Florida State is inching closer to fall camp and the defensive back group is a unit to keep a close eye on. The cornerback and safety positions have always been highly regarded positions in Tallahassee, with the recent stints of Jalen Ramsey, Derwin James and Asanate Samuel Jr.

In 2022, there are several players vying to make an impact for defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and the 'Noles defense. Below is a detailed look at FSU's defensive back room before fall camp begins.

At the surface

- Jammie Robinson, redshirt junior

Robinson enters fall camp entrenched as one of the leaders of Florida State. After transferring from South Carolina, Robinson was named All-Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) First Team for his performance in 2021. He finished with 84 tackles (42 solo) and a team-high four interceptions and should replicate a similar showing this upcoming season.

- Akeem Dent, redshirt junior

After undergoing multiple switches from cornerback to safety, Dent is solidified at the other starting safety spot. Dent finished last season strong and matched up with receivers well downfield. He's also a willing tackler and physical at the point of contact.

- Omarion Cooper, true sophomore

As a true freshman, Cooper recorded two interceptions and four pass breakups (PBUs). After starting two of the final three games of 2021, Cooper seems poised to nab one of the starting corner positions in fall camp. He's expected by many to have a breakout season.

- Kevin Knowles II, true sophomore

Similar to his counterpart in Cooper, Knowles II had extensive playing time as his freshman season went on. He finished his freshman campaign with 26 tackles, including a season-high seven in the 'Noles 26-23 victory against Boston College. Although he didn't come away with any interceptions, Knowles II had two PBUs and projects as a starter in 2022.

- Renardo Green, redshirt junior

Green, a member of the 2019 recruiting class, is entering his fourth season in Tallahassee. He's made seven starts across two seasons since Fuller has become Florida State's defensive coordinator. His playing time scaled back in 2021, but a consistent spring opened an opportunity for Green to earn a starting spot.

- Sidney Williams, redshirt sophomore

If you look at the numbers, Williams has been one of the steadiest reserves for Florida State's defense the past two seasons. Since his true freshman season in 2020, he's compiled 54 tackles, four PBUs and one interception. Even though he'll likely be listed behind Dent, Williams pencils in to have a major role in the secondary.

- Sam McCall, true freshman

McCall, one of the most heralded freshmen of the 2022 recruiting class, enrolled early and turned heads in the spring. His talent stands out and could earn him playing time right away if he performs well in fall camp. He'll need time to transition to the collegiate level, but his impact could be sooner than later.

- Greedy Vance, redshirt sophomore

The Louisville transfer arrives in Tallahassee after two seasons with the Cardinals. As a true freshman in 2020, he totaled 36 tackles and seven PBUs. He'll have three seasons of eligibility remaining with the Seminoles.

- Jarques McClellion, redshirt senior

McClellion is an experienced veteran who brings depth to the safety spot behind Robinson. In 2021, he tallied 29 tackles in 11 games.

- Azareye'h Thomas, true freshman

After McCall, Thomas is another true freshman to watch during fall camp. At 6-foot-2, Thomas holds a bigger frame than most cornerbacks. After having moments in the spring, fall camp offers more insight if Thomas can challenge for playing time immediately.

Projected two-deep depth chart

Field cornerback:

1. Renardo Green, RS JR

2. Azareye'h Thomas, FR

Boundary cornerback:

1. Omarion Cooper, SO

2. Sam McCall, FR

Nickel cornerback:

1. Kevin Knowles II, SO

2. Greedy Vance, RS SO

Free safety:

1. Jammie Robinson, RS JR

2. Jarques McClellion, RS SR

Strong safety:

1. Akeem Dent, RS JR

2. Sidney Williams, RS SO

Biggest question mark

Florida State fans should feel comfortable with Robinson and Dent back at safety. Although each has a small sample size, Cooper and Knowles II proved enough and have their first (second for Knowles) full offseason under their belt. Therefore, the biggest question lies with the stability of the third cornerback position.

Green is the projected starter, but we've seen him struggle at times in the past. If he missteps during fall camp, the position can turn into an unknown. Florida State must be prepared for every situation, and as it stands currently, McCall and Thomas, both of whom have no game experience, are the depth pieces behind Green.

Follow the Leader

After establishing himself as a leader last season, Robinson is the head of this defensive backfield. During Norvell's rebuilding of the program, Robinson has been one of the faces of the 'Noles resurgence. He embodies the values Norvell preaches on and off the field, and those should trickle down throughout the entire position room in fall camp.

Fall Camp outlook

With matchups against LSU and Louisville occurring early in the regular season, Florida State's defensive backfield will be tested out of the gate.

Robinson and Dent have the possibility of being one of the best safety pairings in the entire country. They're expected to stand out in fall camp, as the most important position to monitor in fall camp is cornerback. Cooper and Knowles II need to take steps forward and thrive in their new roles for this unit to reach its ceiling.

