Most Iowans support legal abortion

A majority of Iowans support legal abortion, even as recent court decisions clear the way for many states to restrict or ban the procedure.

Republican leaders in Iowa hope to reinstate a law that would prohibit abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, and plans are underway to amend the Iowa constitution to explicitly deny the right to an abortion.

But according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll, most Iowans, 60%, say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

It's politics reporter Katie Akin. I've been leading our coverage of abortion this summer, from the back-to-back court decisions to protests at the Capitol. Our latest Iowa Poll is a glimpse into how everyday Iowans feel about the changing landscape of abortion laws — and how they're planning to vote about it in the midterm elections.

The biggest takeaway? Most Iowans aren't eager about Republican plans to restrict abortion.

Gov. Kim Reynolds is leading an effort to reinstate the so-called fetal heartbeat law, intended to block abortions after about six weeks of gestation. A majority of Iowans, 54%, oppose that law. It is popular with Reynolds' base, though, with 67% of Republicans in favor.

The proposed constitutional amendment is even less popular. Fifty-six percent of Iowans oppose amending the constitution to say Iowa does not recognize the right to an abortion.

However, about a quarter of people who support legal abortion still plan to vote for Republican candidates, like Gov. Kim Reynolds or Sen. Chuck Grassley.

You can get all the data and interviews with Iowans in my story today.