Sunday Conversation: Mendenhall Grad, Cubs 2022 Draft Pick Ke’Shun Collier

Sports Zone 12’s David Edelstein takes a walk around the bases with Mendenhall High School 2020 graduate Ke’Shun Collier.

Collier was selected in the 20th Round of the 2022 MLB Draft this week by the Chicago Cubs.

Collier says he flew out to Arizona on Sunday to head to training camp for Fall League.

