Sen. Lora Reinbold endorses Charlie Pierce for governor

Sen. Lora Reinbold of Eagle River announced her endorsement of the Charlie Pierce-Edie Grunwald ticket for governor/tt. governor at a Pierce for Governor campaign event at Kriner’s Diner in Anchorage on Sunday.

Also endorsing Pierce was Andy Kriner, owner of Kriner’s Diner. Kriner battled former Anchorage Mayor Ethan Berkowitz over the illegal shutdowns of businesses in Anchorage during the onset years of the Covid pandemic.

Reinbold said Pierce’s conservative credentials of fiscal responsibility, his position on the Permanent Fund dividend, support for education, resource development, election reform, rights of the individual and personal medical care choice are some of the reasons for her endorsement.

“While the current administration abandoned its obligation to the citizens of Alaska in exchange for special interest and lobbyist favors, Mayor Pierce kept the Kenai Peninsula Borough ‘open for business’ during the Covid pandemic, fought against all forms of mandates, promoted personal choice for medical care and even introduced and passed the very first 2nd amendment sanctuary Borough Ordinance protecting your right to bear arms. Charlie Pierce represents leadership for Alaska. The Pierce-Grunwald ticket is the only one that puts “Alaskans First” and is committed to a better Alaska for all of us,” Reinbold said in a statement.

The first stop for all candidates for governor and lieutenant governor is the Aug. 16 primary election, when all will be on an open ballot in a jungle primary, unlike in years past. Due to Ballot Measure 2, no longer do lieutenant governors run independently and are then paired with the winning nominee from a party. Now, they run as teams of governor/lieutenant governor.

Reinbold is not running for reelection to the Senate, where she has been a staunch conservative.