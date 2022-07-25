Mr. Soundoff Says: Stop stressing about NCAA unlimited transfer proposal
Mr. Soundoff Says – The D1 council recommended to the NCAA that there no longer penalties for athletes transferring, which means athletes can transfer as much as they want and become immediately eligible.
Reaction has been all over the place, many fans up in arms with college athletics.
John Sears says take a step back and stop stressing about the proposal.
