ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mr. Soundoff Says: Stop stressing about NCAA unlimited transfer proposal

By John Sears
WHO 13
WHO 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2naTrN_0grYbikL00

Mr. Soundoff Says – The D1 council recommended to the NCAA that there no longer penalties for athletes transferring, which means athletes can transfer as much as they want and become immediately eligible.

Reaction has been all over the place, many fans up in arms with college athletics.

John Sears says take a step back and stop stressing about the proposal.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Athletics#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
WHO 13

WHO 13

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy