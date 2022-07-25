ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Some students in the borderland head back to school this week

By Karen Cortinas
cbs4local.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs4local.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
City
San Elizario, TX
El Paso, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#The Borderland
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy