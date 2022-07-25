ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Kyrie Irving’s COVID vaccine fiasco with Nets gets surprising twist

By Gerard Samillano
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
clutchpoints.com

Comments / 4

Chris
4d ago

healthy people were not the ones at risk. most people would be fine. the 💉 however, is not without risk of side effects. how do they get away with ignoring the risk of the 💉?

Reply
10
Stephanie Samson
4d ago

Terrible article! Good job Irving to sticking to your beliefs. He isn’t wrong!

Reply
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrie Irving
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiasco#Covid 19 Vaccine#New York Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
183K+
Followers
102K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy