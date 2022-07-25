ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Burna Boy, Wizkid, And Davido To Headline Lost In Riddim Festival

By DeMicia Inman
 4 days ago

Lost In Riddim has announced its return with an all-star lineup and new location. The Afrobeats-focused music festival is set to take place from October 1 through October 2 at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, Calif. Previously, the event had been held in Sacramento. The city was chosen for its larger venue, as well as its availability of more transportation and housing options for out-of-town travelers. The outdoor event will feature two main stages and non-overlapping performances. A third and much more intimate tent stage will host daylong DJ sets.

The independent festival was co-founded by a pair of first-generation African immigrants, who aimed to create something new. The inaugural Lost In Riddim Festival took place in 2019. This year’s event expands the mission to remain centered around Afrobeats music, with additional acts from across the diaspora.

“As proud children of immigrant parents, we created Lost In Riddim because we wanted to offer a festival experience more authentic to ourselves and our culture. Something that speaks to us not only as music fans but who we are as people,” expressed Fornati Kumeh, festival co-founder and talent buyer in a press statement.

“With a new and larger location, not to mention this incredible lineup of international artists locked in to perform, I’m expecting this to be a weekend for the record books. We really hope fans worldwide will come show out at Lost In Riddim this October.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QBLVA_0grYR3Xz00
Tems poses in the press room during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Wizkid , Burna Boy , and Davido are set to headline Lost In Riddim 2022, which takes place during the Nigerian Independence Day weekend. Audiences will be treated to additional performances from other Nija musical acts, including Rema, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML , Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Tems, and Ayra Starr.

British acts Ella Mai and Skepta , Jamaican stars Sean Paul and Koffee , and hip-hop act Wale also fill out the lineup.

Two-day tickets are set to go on sale on Monday, July 25, via LostInRiddim.com . General admission passes start at $225, with weekend VIP passes starting at $450.

View the full lineup for Lost In Riddim festival 2022 below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=160SkI_0grYR3Xz00

2022 MUSIC LINEUP:

Saturday, October 1

  • Wizkid
  • Davido
  • Skepta
  • Wale
  • Kizz Daniel
  • Sean Paul
  • Stefflon Don
  • Tems
  • Fireboy DML
  • Omah Lay
  • Joeboy
  • Adekunle Gold
  • Ckay
  • Skip Marley
  • Lancy Foux
  • Uncle Waffles
  • Major League DJz
  • Spinall

Sunday, October 2

  • Burna Boy
  • Ella Mai
  • Tiwa Savage
  • Rema
  • Koffee
  • Maleek Berry
  • Asake
  • Ayra Starr
  • Buju
  • Kpanto
  • Black Sherif
  • Lojay
  • Capella Grey
  • Proteje
  • Enny
  • Native Sound System
  • Silent Addy (with Projexx)

Vibe

Vibe

ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

