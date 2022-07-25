Burna Boy, Wizkid, And Davido To Headline Lost In Riddim Festival

Click here to read the full article.

Lost In Riddim has announced its return with an all-star lineup and new location. The Afrobeats-focused music festival is set to take place from October 1 through October 2 at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, Calif. Previously, the event had been held in Sacramento. The city was chosen for its larger venue, as well as its availability of more transportation and housing options for out-of-town travelers. The outdoor event will feature two main stages and non-overlapping performances. A third and much more intimate tent stage will host daylong DJ sets.

The independent festival was co-founded by a pair of first-generation African immigrants, who aimed to create something new. The inaugural Lost In Riddim Festival took place in 2019. This year’s event expands the mission to remain centered around Afrobeats music, with additional acts from across the diaspora.

“As proud children of immigrant parents, we created Lost In Riddim because we wanted to offer a festival experience more authentic to ourselves and our culture. Something that speaks to us not only as music fans but who we are as people,” expressed Fornati Kumeh, festival co-founder and talent buyer in a press statement.

“With a new and larger location, not to mention this incredible lineup of international artists locked in to perform, I’m expecting this to be a weekend for the record books. We really hope fans worldwide will come show out at Lost In Riddim this October.”

Wizkid , Burna Boy , and Davido are set to headline Lost In Riddim 2022, which takes place during the Nigerian Independence Day weekend. Audiences will be treated to additional performances from other Nija musical acts, including Rema, Kizz Daniel, Fireboy DML , Tiwa Savage, Maleek Berry, Tems, and Ayra Starr.

British acts Ella Mai and Skepta , Jamaican stars Sean Paul and Koffee , and hip-hop act Wale also fill out the lineup.

Two-day tickets are set to go on sale on Monday, July 25, via LostInRiddim.com . General admission passes start at $225, with weekend VIP passes starting at $450.

View the full lineup for Lost In Riddim festival 2022 below.

2022 MUSIC LINEUP:

Saturday, October 1

Wizkid

Davido

Skepta

Wale

Kizz Daniel

Sean Paul

Stefflon Don

Tems

Fireboy DML

Omah Lay

Joeboy

Adekunle Gold

Ckay

Skip Marley

Lancy Foux

Uncle Waffles

Major League DJz

Spinall

Sunday, October 2