ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump news – live: Jan 6 panel considering subpoena for Ginni Thomas as Liz Cheney ‘not finished yet’

By Oliver O'Connell and Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XYzHz_0grYQwbY00

The Jan 6 committee isn’t planning on taking “no” for an answer from Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent weeks.

Congresswoman Liz Cheney said in an interview on Sunday, that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to refuse to testify about her role in the Trump campaign’s bid to “decertify” electors in key battleground states.

She added “we’re not finished yet” as she suggested interviewing additional members of Trump campaign, as well as US Secret Service members.

Mr Trump gave two speeches this weekend bemoaning his “persecution” by the January 6 committee investigation into the Capitol riot and denouncing the witnesses who have testified about his actions.

Speaking at a rally in Arizona on Friday night, he said: “They want to damage me in any form so I can no longer represent you.”

At the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, he claimed to be “the most persecuted person in the history of the country”, while rattling through a list of gripes and supposed triumphs from his time in office.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Jan 6 hearings – live: Liz Cheney urged to run for president as committee pressures Ginni Thomas

As she faces a daunting Republican primary challenge, Congresswoman Liz Cheney has been urged to run for president in 2024 by Fox News host Geraldo Rivera – and by her colleague Adam Kinzinger.Meanwhile, the Jan 6 committee is keeping up the pressure on Ginni Thomas, the conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court justice Clarence Thomas whose role in trying to help Donald Trump overturn the election has come into new focus in recent months.Ms Cheney said in an interview on Sunday that the “committee is fully prepared to contemplate a subpoena” for Ms Thomas should she continue to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fortune

The Yale historian who predicted Trump’s fascist turn foresees Putin’s failure in Ukraine: ‘You pretend to win a war and we pretend to show enthusiasm’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A Yale historian who predicted former U.S. President Donald Trump's fascist turn contends Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing his war in Ukraine, saying the fact that other powerful Russians are speaking out means the despot is "lost in the fog of war."
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Independent

Vladimir Putin had doctors rush to his bedside after complaining of ‘severe nausea’, report says

Vladimir Putin’s doctors were rushed to his bedside during the weekend after he complained of “severe nausea” in a late-night health scare, a report claimed. The 69-year-old Russian president required “urgent medical care” which forced his paramedic team to call additional doctors for a medical emergency lasting about three hours, the hugely popular Russian Telegram channel General SVR claimed.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

China issues ‘solemn’ warning as Pentagon confirms plans for Pelosi to visit Taiwan

China has threatened unspecified “resolute and strong measures” if US House speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, according to reports.Last week, the Financial Times reported that Ms Pelosi planned to visit Taiwan in the next month. She was originally scheduled to visit in April but had to postpone after testing positive for Covid. While it is still not clear whether she will be travelling to Taiwan, if she does Ms Pelosi will be the highest-ranking American lawmaker to visit the island since Newt Gingrich, a Republican, travelled there 25 years ago when he was House speaker.Pentagon officials have now said...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Kamala Harris describes herself aloud for benefit of people with disabilities – to mockery of Republicans

Kamala Harris was mocked by Republicans for opening a roundtable meeting on Tuesday afternoon with disability rights leaders by verbally announcing her pronoun, gender and attire. “I am Kamala Harris, my pronouns are she and her, I am a woman sitting at the table wearing a blue suit,” the US vice president said while hosting an event on the 32nd anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).According to several experts in the field, it is considered “good practice” and a part of a person’s professional responsibilities to describe themselves for the benefit of visually impaired...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Secret Service#The Committee
The Associated Press

Kremlin poker-faced on US swap offer to free Griner, Whelan

MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin warned Thursday that a possible prisoner swap with the United States involving American basketball star Brittney Griner needs to be negotiated quietly without fanfare. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that Washington had offered Russia a deal that would bring home Griner and another jailed American, Paul Whelan. A person familiar with the matter said the U.S. government proposed trading convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner. Asked about the U.S. offer, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov replied that prisoner swaps were typically negotiated discreetly behind the scenes. “We know that such issues are discussed without any such release of information,” Peskov told reporters during a conference call. “Normally, the public learns about it when the agreements are already implemented.”
POTUS
The Independent

Biden and Xi look to calm Taiwan nerves with phone call

US president Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping are set to hold a phone call amid escalating concerns over Nancy Pelosi’s proposed Taiwan visit, in what officials believe would be a step towards reducing tensions. White House officials said on Wednesday the call had been long planned and would include a broad range of issues, including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which China has not explicitly condemned yet. This would also be the fifth phone call between two leaders since Mr Biden took over as president in 2020. However, at its core, the phone call seems like a...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russian troops ‘vulnerable’ as Kyiv ‘virtually cuts off’ Kherson

Ukraine’s counterattack to liberate the Russia-controlled Kherson region is “gathering momentum” and has left invading troops “vulnerable,” the UK government said.The British Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that Ukraine has used its new long-range artillery to damage at least three bridges across the Dnipro River, “which Russia relies upon to supply the areas under its control”.It is “highly likely” that the Antonivsky bridge is now “unusable” and thousands of Russian forces stationed on the river’s west bank are “highly vulnerable,” the MoD said.It adds: “Similarly, Kherson city, the most politically significant population centre occupied by Russia, is now virtually...
MILITARY
The Independent

Johnson wants supporters to abandon bid to keep him in No 10, claims Dorries

Boris Johnson does not back a campaign to get him on the ballot paper in the Conservative Party leadership contest, ally Nadine Dorries has said.The Culture Secretary, who is supporting Liz Truss’s bid, said the Prime Minister told her he wants an end to efforts which could keep him in No 10.Thousands of Tory members are reported to have signed a petition calling for Mr Johnson’s name to be on the ballot alongside Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak.But Ms Dorries, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal ministers, said he had told her he wants the campaign to stop.She told BBC...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea, state media said Thursday, as he unleashed fiery rhetoric against rivals he says are pushing the Korean Peninsula to the brink of war.Kim’s speech to war veterans on the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. North Korea will likely intensify its threats against the United States and South Korea as the allies prepare to expand...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy