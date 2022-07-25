John Oliver Returns to Brutally Roast Josh Hawley Over Jan. 6 Fleeing Video

www.thedailybeast.com
Kelvin Collins
4d ago
Just like Mo Brooks wearing body armor Josh Hawley was trying to break the minute mile when it all went wrong.
Reply(15)
31
My name is Zeul
3d ago
He went form Hero to Zero pretty fast that day!! Came in strutting liking a Conquering Hero fist pump and all..Then ran away like a little scared girl that runs from Gaetz!!
Reply
9
Roger that
4d ago
Republicans in office are an embarrassment to our nation the whole world is watching and laughing at them.
Reply(7)
29
Comments / 127