ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Fresno

YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1avyJd_0grYPV0G00

FRESNO, Calif. (

) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out in a Fresno neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to the area of Jensen and Garrett avenues for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire burning on the backside of two homes.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the two homes before it could spread any further.

Officials say the fire caused some light damage to the back of one of the homes and significant damage to the second house.

The fire caused an overhead powerline to fall into one of the backyards, making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno, CA
Accidents
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar#Kgpe#Ksee#Powerline#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy