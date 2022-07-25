2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (

) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire that broke out in a Fresno neighborhood on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:00 p.m., firefighters from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to the area of Jensen and Garrett avenues for a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire burning on the backside of two homes.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the two homes before it could spread any further.

Officials say the fire caused some light damage to the back of one of the homes and significant damage to the second house.

The fire caused an overhead powerline to fall into one of the backyards, making it difficult for firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.