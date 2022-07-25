World Athletics Championships Sunday highlights: Final night ends with pair of world records

Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan set a world record in the semifinals, then ran an even faster, wind-aided time in the final Sunday to take the gold medal in the 100-meter hurdles at the world championships.

The record time of 12.12 seconds came on the first race of the final evening, one of three semifinals that set up the eight-woman gold-medal race.

About 90 minutes later, she ran 12.06 to beat Jamaica's Britany Anderson by 0.17. That time is not a record because she had a 2.5 meter-per-second wind behind her, which is .5 over the legal limit. The wind on the record setter was 0.9.

The 25-year-old, who finished fourth at last year’s Olympics and fourth at worlds in 2019, broke the six-year-old record of 12.20 seconds held by Keni Harrison, who was in the same semifinal heat and finished second.

“She’s been fourth twice. I know it’s not an easy position,” said her friend Danielle Williams of Jamaica, who finished sixth. "She’s been close to throwing (in) the towel. To see her come out here and do this right now, it’s amazing.”

In 2016, Harrison also broke the record under unusual circumstances — in London, a week before the Olympics started after she had failed to qualify for the U.S. team heading to Rio de Janeiro.

Amusan attended UTEP and considers Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce her hero.

Hers was the first gold medal for the Nigerian team

— The Associated Press

Sweden wins its first gold

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis of Sweden cleared 20 feet, 4½ inches to best his world record by 1/2 and inch.

The Olympic champion known as “Mondo” missed on his first attempt at the record, then waited for the relay, then got the crowd clapping in rhythm for him and cleared the bar.

He gave Sweden its first gold medal of the meet.

— The Associated Press

Ingebrigsten wins 5K as Fisher and Ahmed finish out of medal contention

Is it possible Grant Fisher fell out on contention for a men’s 5,000-meter medal because he was … too fast?

For one split second, that was the case Sunday night. The American was in third place coming off the final turn and into the home stretchwhen he ran up on Kenya’s Jacob Krop on the rail, stumbled and had to flail his arms to keep from falling.

That was enough to send the U.S. champion back into a sixth-place finish in 13:11.65.

“I was pretty much going straight into the rail so I had to chop my steps to stay up,” Fisher said. “when you’re going that fast it’s hard to get back on.”

Up front and out of the fray was Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigsten, the 21-year-old Olympic champion in the 1,500 who stepped up in distance and was equally as dominant.

Ingebrigsten won in 13:09.24 and held the lead for the final 500 meters.

“Just an amazing feeling,” said Ingebrigsten, who was the runner-up in the 1,500 final last week. “It has been very difficult after the 1,500. But I have a very good team around me. My fiancé, my brother is here to support me. I have been very very disappointed even though I got the silver medal. But with myself, I know that I could have done better so that was the reason why I was disappointed with myself but today, I felt very good.”

Kenya’s Jacob Krop won the silver Sunday in 13:09.98 and Uganda’s Oscar Chelimo was the bronze medalist in 13:10.20.

One spot ahead of Fisher was his Bowerman Track Club training partner Moh Ahmed. The Olympic silver medalist for Canada placed fifth in 13:10.46.

“Both of us are hungry, disappointed,” Ahmed said. “We'll be back next year. Hopefully, we can run faster times and command races. I hope to run a few more races later this summer.”

— Chris Hansen

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: World Athletics Championships Sunday highlights: Final night ends with pair of world records