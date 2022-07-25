California fire map: See where the Oak Fire is burning near Yosemite

www.sfgate.com
Cherry Ames Ames
4d ago
Yes, when you refuse to monitor for fires or put fires out when you find them when they're small, they will usually turn into fast moving wildfires and many people and animals will die. This has been happening for decades now and with each of the millions of trees the fires burn down yearly that shade and cool the planet, it will be hotter, which will make the fires bigger and faster. This will continue to happen until people demand that the fire officials go back to monitoring for fires and immediately putting them out, even though it means the fire officials will make a lot less money.
Reply
3
Comments / 5