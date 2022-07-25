ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

California fire map: See where the Oak Fire is burning near Yosemite

By Amy Graff
SFGate
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 5

Cherry Ames Ames
4d ago

Yes, when you refuse to monitor for fires or put fires out when you find them when they're small, they will usually turn into fast moving wildfires and many people and animals will die. This has been happening for decades now and with each of the millions of trees the fires burn down yearly that shade and cool the planet, it will be hotter, which will make the fires bigger and faster. This will continue to happen until people demand that the fire officials go back to monitoring for fires and immediately putting them out, even though it means the fire officials will make a lot less money.

Reply
3
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Central California#The Oak Fire#The Sierra Nevada#El Portal#Lushmeadows
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy