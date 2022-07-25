ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Truss-Sunak news – live: Tory leadership race branded ‘Thatcherite cosplay’ by Starmer

By Namita Singh and Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

The Tory leadership race is branded as a “Thatcherite cosplay” by Labour’s leader Sir Keir Starmer .

In a speech he is due to make in Liverpool for his party’s policy on growth this morning, Mr Starmer will say: “You will see a clear contrast between my Labour party and the Thatcherite cosplay on display tonight [in the Tory leadership debate].

“The difference between a Labour party ready to take Britain forward. And a Tory party that wants to take us back into the past.

“Between Labour growth and Tory stagnation. That will be the choice at the next election and we are ready.”

Meanwhile, a new poll that asked Conservative voters who would be the best person for prime minister has seen Boris Johnson come out on top.

The current prime minister beat both Rishi Sunak and Ms Truss who are preparing for their first TV head-to-head debate on BBC tonight at 9pm, with many of the 160,000 Tory members likely to vote as soon as ballot papers arrive next week.

The Independent

The Independent

