Drumright Police run into “Ducky Dynasty” star

Officer Gerad Poole and "Uncle Si." (Courtesy of Drumright Police Department.)

The full post reads:

You never know who you will run into. Officer Gerad Poole was asked by this gentleman if he could take a picture. Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. That is “Uncle Si” from Duck Dynasty. He came to Drumright to check out the winery and eat some food at Joseph’s Fine Foods!! Pretty darn cool. Uncle Si told Officer Poole he was a huge supporter of the men and women in blue!! THANK YOU UNCLE SI.

