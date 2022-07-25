ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drumright, OK

Drumright Police run into “Ducky Dynasty” star

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UQvcy_0grY6pO800
Officer Gerad Poole and "Uncle Si." (Courtesy of Drumright Police Department.)

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. — Drumright Police department recently posted on Facebook that one of their own ran into “Uncle Si” from “Duck Dynasty.”

Police said he came to Drumright to check out the winery and eat at Joseph’s Fine Foods.

Uncle Si also said he was a huge supporter of police.

The full post reads:

You never know who you will run into. Officer Gerad Poole was asked by this gentleman if he could take a picture. Your eyes aren’t playing tricks on you. That is “Uncle Si” from Duck Dynasty. He came to Drumright to check out the winery and eat some food at Joseph’s Fine Foods!! Pretty darn cool. Uncle Si told Officer Poole he was a huge supporter of the men and women in blue!! THANK YOU UNCLE SI.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Drumright, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ducky#Dynasty#Drumright Police#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
81K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy